Opposition Walks Out Of UP Legislative Council Over Farmers’ Issues, Heated Exchanges In House
The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council witnessed heated exchanges between the ruling party and opposition benches.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 6:15 PM IST
Lucknow: The second day of the winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council saw heated exchanges between the ruling side and the opposition, culminating in a walkout by Samajwadi Party (SP) members over farmers’ issues.
The House met at 11 AM and functioned smoothly in the initial phase. However, tempers flared later as opposition members began targeting the government during Question Hour.
SP members staged a walkout when Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi was replying to questions raised by the Leader of Opposition in the Council, Lal Bihari Yadav, on problems faced by farmers. Dissatisfied with the minister’s response, SP MLCs walked out of the House, raising slogans against the Uttar Pradesh government.
Earlier, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented the supplementary budget, which was formally announced to the House by Council Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh. Several public-related issues were taken up during Question Hour.
Raising the issue of electricity tariffs, SP MLC Lal Bihari Yadav asked Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma why educational institutions were charged higher electricity rates than other commercial establishments. He said educational institutions were engaged in teaching and should be given electricity at cheaper rates.
Replying to the question, Arvind Kumar Sharma said, "This is certainly surprising. When I assumed the position of Energy Minister, I too found it strange why the electricity rates for educational institutions were so high. However, I want to tell the Leader of the Opposition that I don't have the right to set electricity rates for educational institutions."
Sharma further stated that electricity rates are set by the Regulatory Commission. This system has been in place since 2001. The minister said the issue should not be blamed solely on the present BJP government. "Your government also ignored this," he said.
He assured the House that efforts would be made to reduce electricity tariffs for educational institutions. Lal Bihari Yadav thanked the minister for the assurance.
The atmosphere turned tense when Lal Bihari Yadav, while speaking on farmers’ issues, made remarks suggesting that the Chairman might not be associated with farming. Pointing towards the Chairman, he said he himself was engaged in agriculture, but was unsure about others.
The Chairman immediately objected, saying the remark was inappropriate. Lal Bihari Yadav later clarified that he had made the comment based on the word “Kunwar” in the Chairman’s name, assuming he belonged to a well-off background. The Chairman reiterated that such remarks should not be made, after which the proceedings moved on.
Pointing to Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Yadav said that farmers are worried about fertilisers. “Those who promised to double farmers' income are failing to do anything for them. Farmers are on the verge of starvation. Statistics show that out of 1.42 billion people, 800 million are still receiving food grains from the government. Therefore, it is certain that not a single poor person has been able to rise above the poverty line during this government's tenure,” he said.
Following this, when Agriculture Minister Shahi began replying and referred to the condition of farmers during the SP government’s tenure, SP members interrupted him and walked out of the House, raising slogans against the UP government.
Lal Bihari Yadav also raised the issue of live telecast, saying that on December 19, the first day of the session, proceedings were not broadcast live from 11 am to 12:38 pm, due to which the public could not hear several members. He requested that this be recorded in the proceedings.
The Chairman said he was not aware of such an issue, but if there had been any technical problem, it would have been looked into.
