Opposition Walks Out Of UP Legislative Council Over Farmers’ Issues, Heated Exchanges In House

Lucknow: The second day of the winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council saw heated exchanges between the ruling side and the opposition, culminating in a walkout by Samajwadi Party (SP) members over farmers’ issues.

The House met at 11 AM and functioned smoothly in the initial phase. However, tempers flared later as opposition members began targeting the government during Question Hour.

SP members staged a walkout when Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi was replying to questions raised by the Leader of Opposition in the Council, Lal Bihari Yadav, on problems faced by farmers. Dissatisfied with the minister’s response, SP MLCs walked out of the House, raising slogans against the Uttar Pradesh government.

Earlier, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented the supplementary budget, which was formally announced to the House by Council Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh. Several public-related issues were taken up during Question Hour.

Raising the issue of electricity tariffs, SP MLC Lal Bihari Yadav asked Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma why educational institutions were charged higher electricity rates than other commercial establishments. He said educational institutions were engaged in teaching and should be given electricity at cheaper rates.

Replying to the question, Arvind Kumar Sharma said, "This is certainly surprising. When I assumed the position of Energy Minister, I too found it strange why the electricity rates for educational institutions were so high. However, I want to tell the Leader of the Opposition that I don't have the right to set electricity rates for educational institutions."

Sharma further stated that electricity rates are set by the Regulatory Commission. This system has been in place since 2001. The minister said the issue should not be blamed solely on the present BJP government. "Your government also ignored this," he said.

He assured the House that efforts would be made to reduce electricity tariffs for educational institutions. Lal Bihari Yadav thanked the minister for the assurance.