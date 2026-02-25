ETV Bharat / state

Opposition Terms Shah's Seemanchal Visit A Move To Carve Out New UT Combining Chicken's Neck

Patna: Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Wednesday claimed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Seemanchal region in northeastern Bihar is a move to carve out a new union territory (UT) that would include the 'Chicken's Neck' area or 'Siliguri Corridor' in West Bengal. Shah is in Bihar from February 25 to 27.

"Efforts are going on to create a new Union territory by slicing areas of the Seemanchal region and West Bengal. Shah's tour to Purnea, Araria, and Kishanganj districts in Bihar is to decide on it. This will effectively cut a large section of the vote bank of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, her party Trinamool Congress, and our party," RJD principal general secretary and MLA Ran Vijay Sahu told ETV Bharat.

Sahu added that Shah planned to whip up the issue of infiltration, carve out a UT, and indulge in the politics of polarisation to reap its benefits in the forthcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal. "Shah and the BJP can do anything for election-related benefits," he added.

Without rejecting RJD's claim, the BJP asserted that Shah would take all steps, including the creation of a new Union territory, to tackle the issue of infiltration from Bangladesh. "The Union home minister will take any step he wants to tackle the problem of illegal ghuspaithiya (infiltrators) and to strengthen border security. One of such steps could be the creation of a Union territory. As far as the RJD is concerned, it is afraid of Shah," BJP legislator from Baikunthpur (Gopalganj district) Mithilesh Kumar Tiwari told reporters.

Chicken's Neck – Vulnerability and Stepping-up Security

Several BJP legislators and MPs have previously asserted that creating a Union territory out of the Chicken's Neck in West Bengal and the adjacent districts of northeastern Bihar would be the best way for the area's safety and security. The Chicken's Neck or Siliguri Corridor is a piece of land — around 200 km long and 17 to 22 km wide at its narrowest points — sandwiched between Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. Some consider its length to be just around 60 km, located between Bangladesh and Nepal. The Chumbi Valley in Tibet, now under China's control, is also close by.

It is the only land link to Sikkim and other Northeastern states having a population of over four crore, and is considered geopolitically vulnerable to external threats, aggression, blockades and terror attacks.

Incidentally, Bangladesh's chief advisor Muhammad Yunus, while leading the interim government for around 18 months following the ouster of the then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, repeatedly alluded to the significance and vulnerability of the Chicken's Neck in speeches and his visits to China. His statements were considered as attempts to irk India and also as veiled threats regarding the narrow corridor.

Earlier this month, Shah, while addressing BJP workers in poll-bound West Bengal, asserted that nobody could threaten or tamper with the Chicken's Neck. He alleged that the Trinamool Congress's rule in the state was a concern for national security due to infiltration.