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Opposition Slams Appointment Of Venkata Narayana As Tamil Nadu's Special Representative In Delhi

Venkata Narayana, who hails from Karnataka, is producer of the film Jananayagan, starring Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and the post carries a minister's rank.

JANANAYAGAN PRODUCER VENKAT TN SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE IN DELHI DMK BJP NTK AMMK ATTACK TN CM VIJAY JANANAYAGAN STARS TN CM VIJAY
Venkata Narayana (left) with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 27, 2026 at 2:09 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Chennai: The appointment of film producer Venkata Narayana as the Tamil Nadu government's Special Representative in New Delhi has triggered sharp criticism from opposition parties, with the main opposition party DMK, BJP, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) questioning the government's decision.

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday issued an order appointing Venkata Narayana to the post of Special Representative in Delhi. The position serves as a liaison between the state and the Union government on matters relating to projects, policy coordination and administrative issues.

Venkata Narayana, who hails from Karnataka, is the producer of the film 'Jananayagan', starring Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

DMK Leader Take A Swipe

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader A Raja reacted to the controversy with a cryptic poem posted on X, apparently taking a swipe at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Government without naming any individual or party.

BJP Questions Appointment

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party state president Nainar Nagendran criticised the appointment, alleging that the government had overlooked qualified candidates from Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, he questioned how a person with "no connection to Tamil Nadu" could effectively represent the state's interests before the Union government. He also raised concerns over whether the appointee possessed adequate knowledge of Tamil language, culture and the state's administrative and legislative issues.

Nainar further questioned whether the appointment was influenced by Venkata's association with 'Jananayagan' or by political considerations involving the Congress party. He also referred to the ongoing dispute over the proposed Mekedatu dam project and alleged that the government had compromised Tamil Nadu's interests.

NTK Calls Decision 'Unacceptable'

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Coordinator Seeman also opposed the appointment, describing it as "shocking" and "unacceptable." He alleged that appointing a person from Karnataka to represent Tamil Nadu in Delhi was inappropriate, particularly when the state continues to oppose Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project across the Cauvery river.

Seeman further argued that the post should be held by a person from Tamil Nadu with knowledge of the state's language, culture and issues, and urged the government to withdraw the appointment.

AMMK Seeks Withdrawal of Order

AMMK General Secretary T T V Dhinakaran too criticised the decision, alleging that the appointment rewarded Venkata Narayana for producing Jananayagan and organising events connected with Vijay's farewell to the film industry.

Dhinakaran questioned why a native of Karnataka had been selected for a post that functions as the state's representative before the Union government and demanded that the appointment order be withdrawn immediately.

TVK Government Yet to Respond

The Tamil Nadu government has not yet issued a detailed response to the criticism levelled by the opposition. The post of Special Representative in Delhi carries the rank of a Minister of State and is responsible for coordinating with the Union government on matters relating to Central assistance, infrastructure projects, policy issues and other matters concerning Tamil Nadu.

The appointment has added to the political debate in the state, with opposition parties demanding an explanation from the government over the choice of the appointee.

Also Read:

  1. MDMK Announces Withdrawal From DMK-Led Secular Progressive Alliance, Says 'Ideology Rendered Meaningless'
  2. 'Jananayagan' Film Producer Venkata Narayana Appointed As Tamil Nadu Government's Special Representative For Delhi

TAGGED:

JANANAYAGAN PRODUCER VENKAT
TN SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE IN DELHI
VIJAY
TAMIL NADU
TVK

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