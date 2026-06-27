ETV Bharat / state

Opposition Slams Appointment Of Venkata Narayana As Tamil Nadu's Special Representative In Delhi

Chennai: The appointment of film producer Venkata Narayana as the Tamil Nadu government's Special Representative in New Delhi has triggered sharp criticism from opposition parties, with the main opposition party DMK, BJP, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) questioning the government's decision.

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday issued an order appointing Venkata Narayana to the post of Special Representative in Delhi. The position serves as a liaison between the state and the Union government on matters relating to projects, policy coordination and administrative issues.

Venkata Narayana, who hails from Karnataka, is the producer of the film 'Jananayagan', starring Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

DMK Leader Take A Swipe

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader A Raja reacted to the controversy with a cryptic poem posted on X, apparently taking a swipe at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Government without naming any individual or party.

BJP Questions Appointment

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party state president Nainar Nagendran criticised the appointment, alleging that the government had overlooked qualified candidates from Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, he questioned how a person with "no connection to Tamil Nadu" could effectively represent the state's interests before the Union government. He also raised concerns over whether the appointee possessed adequate knowledge of Tamil language, culture and the state's administrative and legislative issues.