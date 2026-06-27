Opposition Slams Appointment Of Venkata Narayana As Tamil Nadu's Special Representative In Delhi
Venkata Narayana, who hails from Karnataka, is producer of the film Jananayagan, starring Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and the post carries a minister's rank.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 2:09 PM IST
Chennai: The appointment of film producer Venkata Narayana as the Tamil Nadu government's Special Representative in New Delhi has triggered sharp criticism from opposition parties, with the main opposition party DMK, BJP, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) questioning the government's decision.
The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday issued an order appointing Venkata Narayana to the post of Special Representative in Delhi. The position serves as a liaison between the state and the Union government on matters relating to projects, policy coordination and administrative issues.
Venkata Narayana, who hails from Karnataka, is the producer of the film 'Jananayagan', starring Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
DMK Leader Take A Swipe
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader A Raja reacted to the controversy with a cryptic poem posted on X, apparently taking a swipe at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Government without naming any individual or party.
தன்னுடன் ஆடிய ‘அரிதாரங்கள்’— A RAJA (@dmk_raja) June 26, 2026
சிலருக்கு சட்டமன்றம்-அமைச்சரவை !
முதலீட்டுப் ‘புள்ளிக்கு’
தில்லியில் பதவி!
கொள்கை தலைவர்களுக்கு
‘சாதி’ சிறை !
அரசாணை இல்லாமலே
அரசுக்குள் ‘அதிகாரத் தோழர்கள்’
இருட்டில் ‘இளிக்கும்’
வெளிப்படை நிர்வாகம்!
நன்றாகவே மணக்கிறது
“மாற்றம்” .
நாசியை…
BJP Questions Appointment
Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party state president Nainar Nagendran criticised the appointment, alleging that the government had overlooked qualified candidates from Tamil Nadu.
In a statement, he questioned how a person with "no connection to Tamil Nadu" could effectively represent the state's interests before the Union government. He also raised concerns over whether the appointee possessed adequate knowledge of Tamil language, culture and the state's administrative and legislative issues.
தமிழே தெரியாதவரை தமிழகத்தின் பிரதிநிதியாக நியமித்த திரு. ஜோசப் விஜய் அரசு!— Nainar Nagenthran (@NainarBJP) June 26, 2026
தமிழக அரசின் டெல்லி சிறப்பு பிரதிநிதியாகச் செயல்பட கர்நாடகாவைச் சேர்ந்த திரு. கே. வெங்கடநாராயணா அவர்களை நியமிக்கவிருப்பதாக திரு. ஜோசப் விஜய் அவர்களின் அரசு அரசாணை வெளியிட்டுள்ளது மிகுந்த… pic.twitter.com/FW0uW0ZtPV
Nainar further questioned whether the appointment was influenced by Venkata's association with 'Jananayagan' or by political considerations involving the Congress party. He also referred to the ongoing dispute over the proposed Mekedatu dam project and alleged that the government had compromised Tamil Nadu's interests.
NTK Calls Decision 'Unacceptable'
Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Coordinator Seeman also opposed the appointment, describing it as "shocking" and "unacceptable." He alleged that appointing a person from Karnataka to represent Tamil Nadu in Delhi was inappropriate, particularly when the state continues to oppose Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project across the Cauvery river.
Seeman further argued that the post should be held by a person from Tamil Nadu with knowledge of the state's language, culture and issues, and urged the government to withdraw the appointment.
AMMK Seeks Withdrawal of Order
AMMK General Secretary T T V Dhinakaran too criticised the decision, alleging that the appointment rewarded Venkata Narayana for producing Jananayagan and organising events connected with Vijay's farewell to the film industry.
Dhinakaran questioned why a native of Karnataka had been selected for a post that functions as the state's representative before the Union government and demanded that the appointment order be withdrawn immediately.
கர்நாடக காங்கிரஸ் அரசின் Proxy Government-ஆக செயல்படுகிறதா தமிழகத்தில் உள்ள #பொய்க்கால்_குதிரை_அரசு?— AIADMK IT WING (@AIADMKITWINGOFL) June 26, 2026
தமிழ்நாட்டைச் சாராத, கர்நாடக மாநிலத்தைச் சேர்ந்த திரைப்பட தயாரிப்பாளரை தமிழக அரசின் டெல்லி சிறப்புப் பிரதிநிதியாக நியமித்தது ஏன்?
உங்கள் வெளிவராத படத்தின் தயாரிப்பாளர் என்ற… pic.twitter.com/NorupZ9KE1
TVK Government Yet to Respond
The Tamil Nadu government has not yet issued a detailed response to the criticism levelled by the opposition. The post of Special Representative in Delhi carries the rank of a Minister of State and is responsible for coordinating with the Union government on matters relating to Central assistance, infrastructure projects, policy issues and other matters concerning Tamil Nadu.
The appointment has added to the political debate in the state, with opposition parties demanding an explanation from the government over the choice of the appointee.
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