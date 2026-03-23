ETV Bharat / state

Opposition Protests Outside Assembly During Delhi Budget Session

New Delhi: As the Budget Session started inside the Delhi Assembly, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs protested outside the Vidhan Sabha. Party leaders charged that Opposition voices are being stifled and that democratic principles are being undermined.

During the Budget Session, AAP MLAs protested outside the Assembly, holding posters. During the demonstration, they raised slogans such as "Stop the murder of democracy" and protested against the government.

Opposition's Voice Suppressed: AAP MLAs

LoP Atishi, speaking during the protest outside the Assembly, said that the Opposition is not being given a chance to speak inside the House. She alleged that whenever AAP MLAs try to present their views, their microphones are turned off.

Atishi said, "If we protest, we are suspended. Four of our MLAs have been suspended since the last session and are now not being allowed to enter, even during the Budget Session. This is a murder of democracy."

Controversy Over Suspension Of 4 MLAs