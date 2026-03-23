Opposition Protests Outside Assembly During Delhi Budget Session
AAP MLAs, led by Atishi, protested outside the Assembly during the Budget Session, alleging that the government is suppressing Opposition voices and violating democratic principles.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST
New Delhi: As the Budget Session started inside the Delhi Assembly, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs protested outside the Vidhan Sabha. Party leaders charged that Opposition voices are being stifled and that democratic principles are being undermined.
During the Budget Session, AAP MLAs protested outside the Assembly, holding posters. During the demonstration, they raised slogans such as "Stop the murder of democracy" and protested against the government.
Opposition's Voice Suppressed: AAP MLAs
LoP Atishi, speaking during the protest outside the Assembly, said that the Opposition is not being given a chance to speak inside the House. She alleged that whenever AAP MLAs try to present their views, their microphones are turned off.
Atishi said, "If we protest, we are suspended. Four of our MLAs have been suspended since the last session and are now not being allowed to enter, even during the Budget Session. This is a murder of democracy."
Controversy Over Suspension Of 4 MLAs
Atishi also said that the suspended MLAs were elected by lakhs of people to represent them in the Assembly. She questioned, "Are we criminals? Have we committed any offence? Then why are we being stopped from entering the House?" She alleged that heavy police deployment, barricading, and even central forces have been used to prevent these MLAs from entering.
Questions Raised On Law And Order
Atishi also targeted the government over law and order in Delhi. She said that in areas like Bawana and Khanpur, police fail to reach on time during incidents of crime, but a heavy police force is deployed to stop MLAs.
Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai also targeted the BJP government, saying that it wants to run the Assembly without the Opposition. He said, "Four MLAs were suspended in the previous session, and now they are not being allowed to enter during the Budget Session either. This is against democracy. That is why all MLAs are protesting outside the House today."
AAP leaders said that until their four MLAs, Sanjay Jha, Kuldeep Kumar, Jarnail Singh, and Somdutt, are allowed to enter the Assembly, they will not participate in the proceedings and will continue their protest.
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