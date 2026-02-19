ETV Bharat / state

Opposition Protests Minister Ashok Choudhary's Statement On Stopping Development In The Areas Of MLAs Who Brought Cut Motion; Assembly Speaker Expunges It From House Proceedings

Patna: Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar on Thursday expunged the remarks of rural works department (RWD) minister Ashok Choudhary from the proceedings of the Lower House following a furore by the Opposition. The Bihar government was also forced to clarify the issue and assert that it was determined for inclusive development without any prejudice.

In his address in the House while seeking the passage of the RWD budget on February 18, Ashok had stressed that his department would not indulge in any development work in the Assembly constituencies of Opposition MLAs who brought a cut motion and did not withdraw it. The Opposition had walked out mid-way through his speech; it could not object to his remarks.

As the Assembly session started on Thursday morning and Question Hour was about to begin, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA from Bodh Gaya, Kumar Sarvajit, sprang to his feet and objected to Ashok's threat.

"The RWD minister stated yesterday that no development work would be undertaken in the constituencies of MLAs who had brought the cut motion. Such statements and threats to stop development are against the spirit of democracy and interest of the state. We condemn it," Sarvajit added.