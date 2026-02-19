Opposition Protests Minister Ashok Choudhary's Statement On Stopping Development In The Areas Of MLAs Who Brought Cut Motion; Assembly Speaker Expunges It From House Proceedings
The Bihar government was also forced to clarify the issue and assert that it was determined for inclusive development without any prejudice.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Patna: Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar on Thursday expunged the remarks of rural works department (RWD) minister Ashok Choudhary from the proceedings of the Lower House following a furore by the Opposition. The Bihar government was also forced to clarify the issue and assert that it was determined for inclusive development without any prejudice.
In his address in the House while seeking the passage of the RWD budget on February 18, Ashok had stressed that his department would not indulge in any development work in the Assembly constituencies of Opposition MLAs who brought a cut motion and did not withdraw it. The Opposition had walked out mid-way through his speech; it could not object to his remarks.
As the Assembly session started on Thursday morning and Question Hour was about to begin, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA from Bodh Gaya, Kumar Sarvajit, sprang to his feet and objected to Ashok's threat.
"The RWD minister stated yesterday that no development work would be undertaken in the constituencies of MLAs who had brought the cut motion. Such statements and threats to stop development are against the spirit of democracy and interest of the state. We condemn it," Sarvajit added.
The RJD MLA pointed out that the immunity given to the parliamentarians and legislators under Article 105 of the Constitution and the provisions about money bills under Article 199 should not be misused. Other Opposition MLAs also stood up and shouted to register their protest. Some of them rushed to the well of the House with placards. The Speaker ordered the marshals to snatch and remove them, which they did promptly.
As the pandemonium increased and the protesting legislators sought to know the government's stand on the issue, water resources department (WRD) minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said: "The House and the people of the state know that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under the leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar has never indulged in any partiality in development in the 20 years of its existence. It is a tested record and the reason behind the public repeatedly electing us. Our government never indulges in any discrimination."
Pointing out that the Nitish government ensured the development of all with justice, irrespective of whom they voted for, Vijay added that anything said in the House in a lighter vein should not be taken seriously. He assured that the government will uphold its track record of inclusive development.
Joining the issue, Prem said: "We will expunge the minister's words from the proceedings of the House." He also asked the protesting MLAs to sit down and allow the proceedings of the House. The latter abided by the directions, and the Question Hour began.
