Opposition PDP To Vote For NC's Shammi Oberoi In Rajya Sabha Elections
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti stated that the NC had assured the party to pass two private members' bills in the assembly submitted by PDP legislator.
Published : October 23, 2025 at 5:29 PM IST
Srinagar: Ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections on Friday for four seats of Jammu and Kashmir, opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that it will vote for the ruling National Conference candidate in the polls.
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti in a press conference said that NC president Farooq Abdullah and its candidate Shammi Oberoi for the third seat have assured them to pass the two private members' bills in the assembly which have been submitted by PDP legislator Waheed Parra.
Para has submitted "The Jammu and Kashmir Land Rights and Regularisation Bill, 2025 in the ongoing session and Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Special Provisions of Adhoc, Daily Wagers, Need Based and other temporary Workers Bill 2025" in last session this year which was consented to by the LG Manoj Sinha.
“To safeguard J&K’s rights and strengthen the INDIA Alliance, we’ll vote for NC in the Rajya Sabha polls. We’ll vote for their candidate Shammi Oberoi on the 3rd RS seat but not the 4th, else if they’ll loose the seat, NC will conveniently blame PDP.— J&K PDP (@jkpdp) October 23, 2025
We also trust that NC will… pic.twitter.com/MDQAx1unHV
Mehbooba said that though she can't trust the National Conference for it denied Congress a seat in Rajya Sabha, but after NC president Farooq Abdullah and Oberoi assured them the support in the assembly, the legislators have decided to vote for Oberoi.
"Our three MLAs will vote for Shami Oberoi who is contesting for the 3rd seat. We will not support NC on the fourth seat because if they lose the seat they will blame us later," she said.
The ruling party has fielded four candidates-Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Sajad Kichloo, Gurwinder Singh Oberoi and spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, who are pitted against the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party’s JK unit president Sat Pal Sharma, Ali Muhammad Dar and Rakesh Mahajan.
Given the legislators number, NC has numbers on three seats and is sure to win them. In the fourth seat, the contest is between BJP's JK unit president Sat Pal Sharma and NC Spokesperson Imran Nabi. He was fielded after Congress, denied by NC the third safe seat, declined to contest.
While BJP has numbers on the fourth seat, it is NC which is seeking support of independent MLAs and PDP on this seat. Sajad Lone has announced abstention from voting.
The Congress party, in alliance with NC, has six legislators, and has sought directions from High Command for voting in the Rajya Sabha polls. It is likely to be announced today evening as Congress JK unit president Tariq Hameed Karra is addressing a press conference at 7.30 pm.
The NC commands the support of 41 MLAs and is backed by six Congress legislators, five Independents, and CPI(M) leader Yousuf Tarigami, bringing its total to 53 votes. The BJP holds 28 MLAs, while the remaining votes are divided among smaller parties, with PDP (3), Aam Aadmi Party (1), and one Independent MLA, Sheikh Khursheed of Awami Ittehad Party (AIP).
The Assembly currently has 88 sitting members in the 90-member House. One seat fell vacant following the death of BJP legislator Davender Singh Rana in November last year, while another became vacant after NC Vice President Omar Abdullah resigned from the Budgam constituency, choosing to retain Ganderbal—his family’s traditional stronghold, having won both seats in the 2024 election.
Meanwhile, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday claimed Congress support to the ruling party in the Rajya Sabha elections.
The NC President's statement comes amid differences between the alliance partners with the Congress accusing the NC of backtracking on its promise of giving the party a safe seat in the Rajya Sabha polls. The Congress on Wednesday did not attend a meeting of the MLAs of the coalition that was called by the NC.
"The Congress is with us, and supports us," Abdullah told reporters here when he was asked about the Congress not yet announcing its support to the NC -- its alliance partner in J-K -- for the Rajya Sabha polls.
Asked why he did not contest the Rajya Sabha polls, Abdullah, who has been a parliamentarian for 22 years in his 45-year political career, said he has to take care of Jammu and Kashmir now.
"I have done a lot of Parliament. Now, I have to take care of my home. When the house is prosperous, the nation will also be prosperous. We have to strengthen our home, remove its difficulties, and give respite to the people here. That is our aim," he said. (With agency inputs)
