Opposition PDP To Vote For NC's Shammi Oberoi In Rajya Sabha Elections

Srinagar: Ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections on Friday for four seats of Jammu and Kashmir, opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that it will vote for the ruling National Conference candidate in the polls.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti in a press conference said that NC president Farooq Abdullah and its candidate Shammi Oberoi for the third seat have assured them to pass the two private members' bills in the assembly which have been submitted by PDP legislator Waheed Parra.

Para has submitted "The Jammu and Kashmir Land Rights and Regularisation Bill, 2025 in the ongoing session and Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Special Provisions of Adhoc, Daily Wagers, Need Based and other temporary Workers Bill 2025" in last session this year which was consented to by the LG Manoj Sinha.

Mehbooba said that though she can't trust the National Conference for it denied Congress a seat in Rajya Sabha, but after NC president Farooq Abdullah and Oberoi assured them the support in the assembly, the legislators have decided to vote for Oberoi.

"Our three MLAs will vote for Shami Oberoi who is contesting for the 3rd seat. We will not support NC on the fourth seat because if they lose the seat they will blame us later," she said.

The ruling party has fielded four candidates-Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Sajad Kichloo, Gurwinder Singh Oberoi and spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, who are pitted against the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party’s JK unit president Sat Pal Sharma, Ali Muhammad Dar and Rakesh Mahajan.

Given the legislators number, NC has numbers on three seats and is sure to win them. In the fourth seat, the contest is between BJP's JK unit president Sat Pal Sharma and NC Spokesperson Imran Nabi. He was fielded after Congress, denied by NC the third safe seat, declined to contest.