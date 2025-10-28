ETV Bharat / state

Opposition PDP Alleges ‘Regional Disparity’ In Issuing Reservation Category Certificates In Jammu Kashmir

The data showed that 69,794 Scheduled Caste certificates were issued in Jammu, whereas only 474 were given in Kashmir. Scheduled Tribe certificates numbered 525,778 in Jammu, compared to 76,656 in Kashmir. For Other Backward Classes, Jammu received 43,438 certificates and Kashmir 33,226. As for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 18,945 certificates were issued in Jammu, while just 2,441 were distributed in Kashmir.

In response to the MLA’s query, the revenue department, headed by the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had shared the data of certificates issued under certificates issued under Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes Scheduled Caste (SC), (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Residents of Backward Areas Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other (RBA), Actual Line of Control (ALC) and other categories in Jammu and Backward Classes (OBC), Kashmir during the last two years.

Citing government data on certificates issued under different categories that get reservation in government jobs and professional colleges, PDP legislator from Pulwama, Waheed Para, alleged that the government has issued more category certificates to people in the ten districts of the Jammu province in comparison to the Kashmir valley’s ten districts.

Srinagar: The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday accused the administration of showing regional disparities in issuing reservation category certificates in the union territory for the past two years.

According to government data, 15,595 Residents of Backwards Areas (RBA) certificates were issued in Jammu, while 31,804 were distributed in Kashmir. In the Actual Line of Control (ALC) category, Jammu accounted for 2,796 certificates over the last two years, compared to 484 in Kashmir. In the Other Categories, Jammu received 324 certificates, while none were issued in Kashmir.

“These figures lay bare a stark regional disparity in the distribution of social category certificates, exposing a grave breach of fairness, equality, merit, and administrative impartiality at the very core of J-K’s welfare framework. This is precisely why we have been calling for the rationalisation of the reservation policy, strictly in proportion to the population,” Waheed Para said.

Earlier, during the March session of the legislature in Jammu, Handwara MLA and President of Peoples Conference, had alleged that the reservation policy is “rigged against Kashmiri-speaking people,” adding that there will be fewer Kashmiri-speaking officials in the bureaucracy in the next 20 years. Lone further said that the Kashmiri representation in Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) selections has declined sharply over recent years, to 19 per cent in 2023, down from 25 per cent in 2022 and 17 per cent in 2021.

In the ongoing session of the Assembly, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather did not permit Lone’s resolution seeking debate on the reservation, saying the matter is sub-judice and cannot be debated in the house. In response to the speaker’s stand, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, "The unfortunate part is that if every sub-judice matter cannot be discussed in the assembly, people will rush to courts so that we cannot talk on any issue in the assembly," he said in an interaction with reporters in the assembly.

The reservation has become a contentious debate in the union territory. National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah has stayed away from campaigning for the party candidate and his uncle in the Budgam by-polls, citing reservations as the main issue.

The new reservation policy came into effect in February 2024 after the Government of India amended the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005, in Parliament and granted reservation in government jobs and professional colleges for Pahadis, Padaris, Kolis, Gadda Brahmins, and a dozen other castes. A month later, in March of the same year, the LG administration approved a proposal of the Social Welfare Department to distribute the quota, reducing the general category share to below 50 per cent.