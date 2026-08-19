ETV Bharat / state

Opposition Parties Vehemently Slam BMC Proposal For Private Partnership For Financially Strapped BEST

Mumbai: The opposition parties in BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), mainly the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Congress and Maharashra Navanirman Sena (MNS) have slammed the proposal for PPP (Public Private Partnership) for the financially strapped Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking.

Opposition slams PPP

Yashodhan Phanse, a senior corporator from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party, objected to the privatisation of 22 BEST bus depots, alleging this was a way to hand over land free of cost.

“Instead of privatising the BEST, BMC should take the initiative to develop them and earn profits. This land rightfully belongs to BEST and to hand it over to others is wrong. After three depots, they are giving 22 more; is that justified?" questioned Phanse.

He also challenged the special meeting called by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for a detailed discussion on the policies taken for the BEST for over 25 years, which was the period when undivided Shiv Sena was the ruling party in BMC.

Meanwhile, Congress Group Leader Ashraf Azmi demanded a 'White Paper' detailing how Mumbai city has gained from the earlier decision to hand over three depots under PPP. He feels the ruling party is repeating the mistakes made by the Shiv Sena (UBT).

"Do not repeat the mistake made by the previous ruling party. Transport undertakings across the world are running at a loss, and the BEST is no different. This is no reason to hand over our BEST depots," Azmi said.

Sachin Padwal, also from Shiv Sena (UBT), accused the BJP of selling Mumbai city. "In the future, when the history of Mumbai is written, it will be recorded that the current rulers sold the city, and their names will be blacklisted," alleged Padwal. He demanded a merger of BEST with BMC, a demand that has been made previously. Padwal urged them to recall this proposal.

The proposal for allowing PPP in BEST was tabled during the General Body meeting on Tuesday. The Shiv Sena (UBT), the Indian National Congress, and the MNS vehemently opposed it. However, the ruling BJP, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leveraged their majority in the house to pass it successfully. There was a fierce exchange of accusations between the ruling party and the opposition during the General Body meeting.

PPP project

The BMC has an ambitious plan to privatise 22 BEST bus depots across Mumbai. Many of these old bus depots are also dilapidated and sit on a large mass of land. The proposal is to transform these bus depots into integrated urban hubs. The plans are to have operational bus terminals along with commercial and residential complexes.

These will include plans for employee housing, public parking, digital centres, electric bus charging stations and other civic infrastructure like schools, or colleges and healthcare facilities.

This proposal would mean that nearly most of the 27 depots will be developed. Till now, Kurla bus depot has been redeveloped, while Dharavi and Kalakilla fall under the Dharavi redevelopment project. Anik and Pratiksha Nagar depots have been allocated for the Metro-11 project.