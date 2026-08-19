Opposition Parties Vehemently Slam BMC Proposal For Private Partnership For Financially Strapped BEST
These old bus depot lands will be given on lease for development projects, which also include housing for employees. Reports Chinmay Jagtap
Published : August 19, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST|
Updated : August 19, 2026 at 4:44 PM IST
Mumbai: The opposition parties in BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), mainly the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Congress and Maharashra Navanirman Sena (MNS) have slammed the proposal for PPP (Public Private Partnership) for the financially strapped Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking.
Opposition slams PPP
Yashodhan Phanse, a senior corporator from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party, objected to the privatisation of 22 BEST bus depots, alleging this was a way to hand over land free of cost.
“Instead of privatising the BEST, BMC should take the initiative to develop them and earn profits. This land rightfully belongs to BEST and to hand it over to others is wrong. After three depots, they are giving 22 more; is that justified?" questioned Phanse.
He also challenged the special meeting called by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for a detailed discussion on the policies taken for the BEST for over 25 years, which was the period when undivided Shiv Sena was the ruling party in BMC.
Meanwhile, Congress Group Leader Ashraf Azmi demanded a 'White Paper' detailing how Mumbai city has gained from the earlier decision to hand over three depots under PPP. He feels the ruling party is repeating the mistakes made by the Shiv Sena (UBT).
"Do not repeat the mistake made by the previous ruling party. Transport undertakings across the world are running at a loss, and the BEST is no different. This is no reason to hand over our BEST depots," Azmi said.
Sachin Padwal, also from Shiv Sena (UBT), accused the BJP of selling Mumbai city. "In the future, when the history of Mumbai is written, it will be recorded that the current rulers sold the city, and their names will be blacklisted," alleged Padwal. He demanded a merger of BEST with BMC, a demand that has been made previously. Padwal urged them to recall this proposal.
The proposal for allowing PPP in BEST was tabled during the General Body meeting on Tuesday. The Shiv Sena (UBT), the Indian National Congress, and the MNS vehemently opposed it. However, the ruling BJP, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leveraged their majority in the house to pass it successfully. There was a fierce exchange of accusations between the ruling party and the opposition during the General Body meeting.
PPP project
The BMC has an ambitious plan to privatise 22 BEST bus depots across Mumbai. Many of these old bus depots are also dilapidated and sit on a large mass of land. The proposal is to transform these bus depots into integrated urban hubs. The plans are to have operational bus terminals along with commercial and residential complexes.
These will include plans for employee housing, public parking, digital centres, electric bus charging stations and other civic infrastructure like schools, or colleges and healthcare facilities.
This proposal would mean that nearly most of the 27 depots will be developed. Till now, Kurla bus depot has been redeveloped, while Dharavi and Kalakilla fall under the Dharavi redevelopment project. Anik and Pratiksha Nagar depots have been allocated for the Metro-11 project.
The project also includes plans for employee housing, public parking, digital command centres, electric bus charging stations, modern workshops and other civic infrastructure such as educational institutions and healthcare facilities.
Trushna Vishwasrao, Chairperson of the BEST Committee, defended the decision, saying this decision was for the benefit of BEST employees.
"BEST employees are still not receiving their gratuity and other dues, which they are entitled to, because the organisation is running at a loss. Rather than dwelling on who is responsible for this, the priority now is to steer BEST out of its financial crisis. We are not selling any BEST depots. Instead, we are developing BEST. This decision has been taken specifically for the benefit of BEST employees," she said.
BEST owns nearly 7.7 lakh square metres of land across Mumbai.
Ruling party defends
Members of the ruling party, BJP, defended the decision. BJP corporator Pravin Chheda clarified that no BEST land is being sold. "There is a rule that prevents the government from selling this land. We are only leasing out these properties. The proceeds will be used to purchase more buses," Chheda stated. BJP corporator Prakash Darekar also clarified that ownership of BEST's land is not being transferred to anyone.
Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde raised the issue of BEST's financial condition. "Today, BEST owns only 249 buses. BEST is facing a massive financial deficit. If the scope of the bus service is to be expanded, such decisions simply have to be taken," he said. Shinde also noted, Marathi people of Mumbai elected them precisely because they placed their trust in them.
House Leader Ganesh Khankar clarified that, following the General Body's approval of this proposal, it would be discussed again at a subsequent stage. After this proposal is submitted to the Cabinet, it will be sent back to the General Body, at which point any shortcomings in the proposal will be deliberated upon.
BEST General Manager Sonia Sethi stated that the modernisation of depots is essential for the expansion of BEST's operations.
Currently, there are around 2,800 BEST buses operating in Mumbai and the BEST owns only 249 of them. She noted that Mumbai requires around 10,000 more buses.
Given the anticipated increase in the use of electric vehicles, it is essential to construct modern depots equipped with electric charging facilities. However, the BEST administration lacks the necessary funds for this purpose.
Sethi noted, "The BEST depots are in a dilapidated state, and the funds received from BMC are insufficient for these plans. The PPP model will help to create an independent revenue stream for BEST as there are plans to procure 5,000 buses, and BEST expects to generate revenue of approximately ₹28,000 crore."
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