ETV Bharat / state

Opposition Parties To Contest Assam Assembly Polls Unitedly: Gaurav

Guwahati: Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday said that at least eight opposition parties have decided to contest the state assembly elections due next year unitedly to defeat the ruling BJP-led alliance. The Assam Assembly elections are likely to take place in March-April of next year.

"We (opposition parties) had a threadbare discussion on various topics. To free the people of Assam from the BJP's torture and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's injustice, we all are united. We will contest the 2026 assembly elections together. This was the main decision of today's meeting," Gogoi told reporters.