Opposition Parties Flay Jammu Kashmir Govt's Budget Over Removing Rebate On Diesel, 'Ignoring' Joblessness

Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs stage a walkout from the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly during the budget session, in Jammu ( IANS )

Srinagar: Opposition political parties in Jammu and Kashmir continue to target the ruling National Conference over budget 2026-27, which they said does not address unemployment, economic slowdown and widespread business distress across the Union Territory.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah presented his second budget of Rs 1,13,767 crore for the Union Territory for 2026-27. Omar said Rs 80,640 crore has been earmarked for revenue expenditure and Rs 3,3127 crore for capital expenditure.

Reacting to the budget, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spokesperson Iqbal Trumboo said that the budget does not address the unemployment issues among the youth as it does not offer any fiscal policy for creating jobs.

Trumboo said the “unusual circumstances” in Jammu and Kashmir demanded an economic policy that could elevate the distress in the industry and hospitality sector so that more jobs could be generated to address the rising unemployment.

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) leader and former president of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI), Sheikh Ashiq said the most immediate blow to the public comes from the effective withdrawal of the Rs 2 per litre rebate on High-Speed Diesel.

He said that removing rebate amounts to a “regressive tax on farmers, transporters, small traders and daily wage earners”. “Diesel is central to irrigation, goods transport and public mobility in Jammu and Kashmir, and the hike will inevitably lead to higher freight charges, increased bus fares and a rise in the prices of essential commodities, further fueling inflation without any compensatory relief,” he said.

The AIP leader said the diesel hike becomes even more unjustified when viewed alongside the government’s supplementary grant demands, which include large expenditures on the purchase of official vehicles and Darbar Move travel allowances.

Ashiq said the government is asking ordinary citizens to shoulder higher fuel costs while allocating crores for administrative conveniences, exposing the hollow nature of its claims about austerity and fiscal discipline.