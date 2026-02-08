Opposition Parties Flay Jammu Kashmir Govt's Budget Over Removing Rebate On Diesel, 'Ignoring' Joblessness
AIP leader and former KCCI President, Sheikh Ashiq accused the NC-led government of sidelining burning issues while alloting crores for administrative conveniences.
Srinagar: Opposition political parties in Jammu and Kashmir continue to target the ruling National Conference over budget 2026-27, which they said does not address unemployment, economic slowdown and widespread business distress across the Union Territory.
Chief minister Omar Abdullah presented his second budget of Rs 1,13,767 crore for the Union Territory for 2026-27. Omar said Rs 80,640 crore has been earmarked for revenue expenditure and Rs 3,3127 crore for capital expenditure.
Reacting to the budget, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spokesperson Iqbal Trumboo said that the budget does not address the unemployment issues among the youth as it does not offer any fiscal policy for creating jobs.
Trumboo said the “unusual circumstances” in Jammu and Kashmir demanded an economic policy that could elevate the distress in the industry and hospitality sector so that more jobs could be generated to address the rising unemployment.
Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) leader and former president of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI), Sheikh Ashiq said the most immediate blow to the public comes from the effective withdrawal of the Rs 2 per litre rebate on High-Speed Diesel.
He said that removing rebate amounts to a “regressive tax on farmers, transporters, small traders and daily wage earners”. “Diesel is central to irrigation, goods transport and public mobility in Jammu and Kashmir, and the hike will inevitably lead to higher freight charges, increased bus fares and a rise in the prices of essential commodities, further fueling inflation without any compensatory relief,” he said.
The AIP leader said the diesel hike becomes even more unjustified when viewed alongside the government’s supplementary grant demands, which include large expenditures on the purchase of official vehicles and Darbar Move travel allowances.
Ashiq said the government is asking ordinary citizens to shoulder higher fuel costs while allocating crores for administrative conveniences, exposing the hollow nature of its claims about austerity and fiscal discipline.
He said the long-standing issue of daily-rated and casual workers has once again been pushed into uncertainty. “Instead of announcing regularisation, the Budget speaks of committees and roadmaps, which he termed delay tactics. He questioned why funds are readily available for vehicles and allowances but not for providing dignity and security to workers who have served the administration for decades,” he said.
He said the Budget also completely ignores the ongoing economic meltdown caused by a sustained dip in business activity. “Traders, transporters, hoteliers, artisans and small manufacturers are facing reduced demand, rising operational costs and shrinking margins, yet there is no stimulus package, no working-capital support, no interest subvention and no tax or fee relief to revive confidence. He said recent shocks, including security-related disruptions and natural calamities, have further deepened losses, but the Budget does not provide any direct compensation or relief to affected sectors.
Criticising the neglect of handicrafts and industry, Ashiq said that despite being labour-intensive and central to Kashmir’s economy, the handicrafts sector has been given only a nominal allocation without any concrete plan for revival.
He said there are no targeted measures for export promotion, marketing support, easy credit, interest relief or infrastructure development for artisans.
According to Ashiq, the government’s own revenues meeting only a fraction of expenditure, while salaries and pensions consume the bulk of funds, reflects growing dependence rather than movement towards a self-reliant economy.
Ashiq said the Budget shifts the burden of fiscal management onto farmers, workers, traders and youth, while protecting bureaucratic comfort and offering conditional, delayed welfare.
BJP legislator, Vikram Randhawa accused the Omar Abdullah government of giving a cold shoulder to private transporters in the budget. Randhawa,who represents the Bahu constituency in Jammu said that electric buses introduced in the union territory were hurting the government exchequer.
“The e-buses don't pay road tax, so there is no revenue generation for the respective RTOs in the two divisions. The private transporters on the other hand used to be bread and butter for the government in this regard,” Randhawa said in the assembly.
