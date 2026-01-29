ETV Bharat / state

Oppostion Missing In Gujarat; Cong And Ruling BJP Working Like 'Joint Venture': Punjab CM Mann

Ahmedabad: Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann on Thursday alleged that there is no real Opposition in Gujarat, claiming the Congress and the ruling BJP are working together like a "joint venture." Mann claimed that the lack of a traditional Opposition has left people in the state without a voice, a vacuum he insists the AAP is now filling.

Talking to reporters here, the Punjab chief minister, who is here to expand AAP's footprint in western India, said "The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for the last 30 years. But what have they done? Nothing significant." Mann accused the two major political parties of working in tandem to maintain the status quo, rather than challenging each other.

"The Congress here has completely collapsed. Sometimes it is difficult to tell whether it is Congress or BJP... it feels like both are running a joint venture," he alleged. He further claimed that during the Visavadar assembly bypoll, the Congress fielded a candidate specifically to benefit the BJP.

But despite this, AAP nominee Gopal Italia won the seat by a significant margin, Mann said. "The Opposition never questions the government here. This is the first state I have seen where both (political) parties are together," he said.

Since there has been no real Opposition in Gujarat, people are showing faith in the AAP as it raises their issues, the Punjab CM said. "If there is a farmers' issue, our state leaders reach there. If there is a tribal issue, our MLAs sit there until it is addressed," he said.

Mann said that for the first time anywhere in India, the Punjab government launched Mukhya Mantri Sehat Yojana (MMSY), enabling cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakh per family per year in both - government and private empanelled hospitals in Punjab and Chandigarh.

"Every family in Punjab is entitled to a free medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh without any conditions. There is no income criterion, no green or yellow card, or any such requirement. Only an Aadhaar card is required. The registration process is currently underway, and many people have already registered," he said.