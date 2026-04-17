ETV Bharat / state

Opposition Leaders Stopped At DND Flyway Amid Political Row Over Noida Workers’ Protest

On Friday, a delegation of the Samajwadi Party led by Uttar Pradesh Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey set out to meet workers involved in the protests. However, Noida Police stopped the delegation at the DND Flyway.

New Delhi: The recent labour unrest in Noida and Greater Noida may have subsided after the government accepted workers’ demands for a wage hike, but the issue has now taken a political turn. The opposition parties are now attempting to reach out to protesting workers and their leaders.

A high-voltage standoff ensued on the flyway for some time, as police refused to allow the leaders to proceed. Samajwadi Party workers staged a sit-in on the road protest. They were detained and taken to the police lines. According to officials, prior notices had been issued to SP leaders advising them not to visit Noida.

Speaking on the issue, Pandey said the delegation had come to meet workers who had faced “injustice, exploitation and non-payment of wages.” He alleged that instead of addressing their concerns, the government resorted to baton charges and arrests when workers raised their voices. He further accused the administration of dismissing democratic values by placing opposition leaders under house arrest to suppress dissent.

Opposition Leaders Stopped at DND Flyway Amid Political Row Over Noida Workers’ Protest (ETV Bharat)

Leaders from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), who were also part of a separate delegation, has similar opinions. They alleged that the government was trying to cover up its shortcomings by preventing them from meeting affected workers. CPM leaders said they were not in Noida to incite unrest but to assess the situation and extend support to those impacted.

While workers have since returned to their jobs after their demands were met, political activity around the issue continues to intensify and multiple parties are seeking to engage with those involved in the agitation.