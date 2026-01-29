Opposition Leaders Ask BJP To Withdraw Allegations Against Ajit Pawar
Sanjay Raut and Sachin Sawant told BJP that real tribute to Ajit Pawar will be if they withdraw allegations of his involvement in irrigation scam.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 6:19 PM IST
Mumbai: A day after the tragic death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, full-page advertisement tributes were published in newspapers by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, Opposition parties took a dig at these tributes, terming them as fake, and demanded that the BJP should withdraw allegations of the Rs 70,000-crore irrigation scam that were levelled against the NCP leader.
Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and Sachin Sawant, national secretary of the Congress have slammed BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, who paid tributes to Ajit Pawar.
Raut said, "The tributes can only be considered genuine when the BJP, which means, PM Modi and CM Devendra Fadnavis withdraw their accusations of Rs 70,000 crore scam, against Ajit Pawar." Raut has posted a photograph of the full-page advertisement.
Sawant on the other hand, posted his tributes, wherein he wrote, "The same party that levelled allegations of Ajit Dada's involvement in the Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam, went ahead and formed a government with his splintered NCP group. Yet, those allegations were not withdrawn. Sadly, these allegations remained etched in Dada's name, till his last breath. This is a tragedy of his life. Dada had brought these issues up during the election campaign in the recent local body polls. He had also highlighted the mental torture his wife and family members were forced to undergo by the ED, CBI and other investigating agencies."
He further said, "At least now, the BJP should admit they levelled false allegations against him. This will be a true tribute to Dada."
BJP responded promptly with its media chief Navnath Ban retaliating, "The Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) and Sanjay Raut will not understand how the constituent parties of the NDA maintain their relationships. This is beyond their comprehension," Ban said.
Meanwhile, the most talked-about and contentious issue in Ajit Pawar's political career has been the allegations of his involvement in the irrigation scam. For years, the Opposition targeted him, saying he was involved in the Rs 70,000 crore scam.
In the 2014 Assembly elections, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in his campaign, had used Hindi film "Sholay's" dialogue, insinuating, Ajit would be sent to prison, 'Chakki peesing and peesing'. (Prisoners doing hard work in prison). This video of Fadnavis also went viral in 2019, when the then Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari swore Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar early morning as CM and DCM. The rest they say is history.
