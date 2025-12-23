ETV Bharat / state

Opposition Leader Praises Doctors Who Performed Life-Saving Procedure On Road

Kochi: The recent brave act of three doctors, who performed an emergency procedure on the roadside at Udayamperoor to save the life of a critically injured man in an accident, won the praise of Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, he lavished praises on the doctor couple Thomas Peter and Didiya Thomas of Ernakulam Indira Gandhi Co-operative Hospital, along with Dr B Manoop, Assistant Professor in the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Kottayam Medical College, for their gesture. Satheesan said the doctors saved the life of the injured man in a cinematic manner.

"Saving a life"... holding someone by the hand and bringing them back to life. That is an act bearing the imprint of God's own hand," he said in a FB post.

Detailing the incident, the LoP said the doctor couple were on their way to church when they noticed two people lying on the road, bleeding after a road accident at Udayamperoor. Dr Manoop also happened to be present at the spot at that time, he said. One of the injured persons was in a critical condition. With no time to lose, the doctors carried out an emergency life-saving procedure on the spot, using the light from mobile phones, he further said in the FB post.

"Using the light from mobile phones, an emergency surgical procedure was performed right in the middle of the road. Local residents and the police extended assistance," he said.