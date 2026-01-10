ETV Bharat / state

Opposition Flays BJP For 'Anti-Mumbai' Statement By K Annamalai

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now facing flak from opposition parties before the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, in response to a statement made by their leader K Annamalai.

The BJP has lined up numerous non-Marathi leaders from different parts of India to campaign for their language voters in Mumbai. Voting for the BMC polls will take place on January 15, 2026, while counting of votes will be taken up a day later.

Annamalai was pulled up by the opposition leaders for calling Mumbai, Bombay and saying it is not integral to Maharashtra.

In an interview with a regional news channel, Annamalai declared, "Bombay is not Maharashtra's city, it's an international city."

He added, "Mumbai needs a triple-engine government. We need a BJP mayor in Mumbai, with (Maharashtra) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the state, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre. Mumbai is a global metropolis which has a budget of over Rs 40,000 crore. Bengaluru's budget is Rs 19,000 crore, while Chennai's is Rs 8,000 crore. That is why effective management is necessary for a city like Mumbai."

The opposition has reacted strongly to Annamalai's comment. Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut and NCP (Sharachandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule have slammed Annamalai.