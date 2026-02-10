Opposition Expelled From The Bihar Legislative Council For The Day
Council chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh suspended the Opposition MLCs for 12 hours, called the marshals and ordered their eviction from the well of the house.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
Patna: The entire Opposition from the Bihar Legislative Council was expelled on Tuesday after a clash between state rural works minister Ashok Choudhary and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLC Sunil Kumar Singh.
It snowballed into a free use of expletives by the treasury and the Opposition benches, and the members of both sides tried to have a go at one another. Council chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh suspended the Opposition MLCs for 12 hours, called the marshals and ordered their eviction from the well of the house.
The fracas started soon after the Upper House assembled for the day, and the Opposition legislators objected to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar calling RJD leader Lalu Prasad's wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi a "ladki" (girl) who did not know anything on Monday.
RJD MLC Abdul Bari Siddiqui questioned the remarks made by the chief minister on Rabri Devi. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Devesh Kumar objected to these questions and demanded action, intensifying the confrontation. The Opposition members also raised the issue of rising crime, especially against women, and demanded the resignation of Nitish, who they alleged has failed to curb them.
Amid the bedlam Choudhary, attempted to address the Council but was repeatedly interrupted, leading to a heated exchange with Sunil, who accused the government of dictatorship. It soon escalated into a shouting match between the two sides.
The chairman made repeated appeals for order, warning the Opposition legislators who had trooped to the well. When they refused to abide, he ordered the marshals to escort them out. The day's proceedings were temporarily halted. Rabri, who is Leader of Opposition in the Council, was among those who were expelled for the day. There are around 21 Opposition MLCs in the 75-member Upper House.
"We were not heard. We have been removed from the House. The chairman has asked us not to enter the Council for 12 hours. This is not good for democracy. The voice of the Opposition is being subdued," Rabri told reporters after being evicted. Rabri and other MLCs left for the day after asserting that they will not let the issue be brushed under the carpet, and would keep agitating over it.
