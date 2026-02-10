ETV Bharat / state

Opposition Expelled From The Bihar Legislative Council For The Day

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislators stage a demonstration at the State Assembly during the ongoing budget session, in Patna on Tuesday. ( ANI )

Patna: The entire Opposition from the Bihar Legislative Council was expelled on Tuesday after a clash between state rural works minister Ashok Choudhary and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLC Sunil Kumar Singh.

It snowballed into a free use of expletives by the treasury and the Opposition benches, and the members of both sides tried to have a go at one another. Council chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh suspended the Opposition MLCs for 12 hours, called the marshals and ordered their eviction from the well of the house.

The fracas started soon after the Upper House assembled for the day, and the Opposition legislators objected to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar calling RJD leader Lalu Prasad's wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi a "ladki" (girl) who did not know anything on Monday.

RJD MLC Abdul Bari Siddiqui questioned the remarks made by the chief minister on Rabri Devi. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Devesh Kumar objected to these questions and demanded action, intensifying the confrontation. The Opposition members also raised the issue of rising crime, especially against women, and demanded the resignation of Nitish, who they alleged has failed to curb them.