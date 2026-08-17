Opposition Demands Karnataka Minister B Nagendra’s Removal, Forces Adjournment Of Assembly
BJP member CN Ashwath Narayan said retaining Nagendra in the ministry amounted to disrespecting the Assembly.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST|
Updated : August 17, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Assembly witnessed heated exchanges on Monday as BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) members demanded the resignation of Minister B. Nagendra and raised slogans against the state government.
The Opposition cited allegations connected with financial irregularities in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.
Raising the issue, BJP MLA V. Sunil Kumar said the Opposition could not seek answers from the government while a minister facing serious allegations remained seated in the House.
“We cannot receive answers while a tainted minister is sitting in the House. The government must obtain Nagendra’s resignation,” Sunil Kumar said.
Opposition Leader R. Ashoka questioned why Nagendra had been brought back into the Cabinet after he was previously asked to resign. "His resignation was obtained earlier. How has he now been given another opportunity? (Former Karnataka Chief Minister) Siddaramaiah himself admitted in the House that irregularities had taken place. How can justice be delivered to a backward community through such a minister?” Ashoka asked.
BJP member CN Ashwath Narayan said retaining Nagendra in the ministry amounted to disrespecting the Assembly.
"The government obtained Nagendra’s resignation earlier, but has now reinducted him into the Cabinet despite the allegations against him. The Chief Minister must dismiss him immediately, and no business should be conducted until that happens,” he said.
Ashwath Narayan further claimed that the then Chief Minister had acknowledged in the Assembly that corruption involving ₹87 crore had taken place. He questioned why a person accused of causing injustice to a community had been appointed as a minister again.
Opposition members entered the well of the House and raised slogans including, “Nagendra must resign,” “Dismiss Nagendra” and “Save the Valmiki Corporation.” They demanded that the minister’s resignation be secured before the House was allowed to continue with its listed business.
Responding amid the uproar, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda read out the Assembly’s rules of procedure and objected to the manner in which the issue was raised.
“The Opposition cannot initiate such a discussion without giving notice. If members want to make allegations against a minister, they must submit them in writing and then seek a discussion. The House must function according to its rules, and allegations cannot be made suddenly without following procedure,” he said.
The BJP and JD(S) members, however, continued their protest. They stood in front of their seats, shouted slogans and refused to withdraw their demand for Nagendra’s removal.
The protest led to a verbal confrontation between members of the ruling party and the Opposition. As the disorder continued and proceedings could not be conducted, the Speaker adjourned the Assembly for one hour.
Later, Kharge also rejected the BJP’s demand that the Karnataka Assembly should not function until Minister B. Nagendra resigns. He said the BJP lacked the moral authority to raise the issue, alleging that it had turned Vidhana Soudha into a “business centre” while in power.
“Nagendra has not been convicted. He voluntarily resigned when the allegations caused embarrassment to the government, and his resignation was accepted,” Kharge said, adding that the CID had since given him a clean chit.
He accused the BJP of avoiding discussions on the interests of the country, farmers and financial assistance due from the Union government to Karnataka. According to him, the Nagendra controversy was being revived to divert attention from problems facing the Centre.
Responding to criticism over the absence of women and concerns about community representation in the Karnataka Cabinet, Kharge said the BJP should focus on its own reshuffle.
“The Chief Minister will take care of the Cabinet. No community will face injustice,” he said
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