ETV Bharat / state

Opposition Demands Karnataka Minister B Nagendra’s Removal, Forces Adjournment Of Assembly

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Assembly witnessed heated exchanges on Monday as BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) members demanded the resignation of Minister B. Nagendra and raised slogans against the state government.

The Opposition cited allegations connected with financial irregularities in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

Raising the issue, BJP MLA V. Sunil Kumar said the Opposition could not seek answers from the government while a minister facing serious allegations remained seated in the House.

“We cannot receive answers while a tainted minister is sitting in the House. The government must obtain Nagendra’s resignation,” Sunil Kumar said.

Opposition Leader R. Ashoka questioned why Nagendra had been brought back into the Cabinet after he was previously asked to resign. "His resignation was obtained earlier. How has he now been given another opportunity? (Former Karnataka Chief Minister) Siddaramaiah himself admitted in the House that irregularities had taken place. How can justice be delivered to a backward community through such a minister?” Ashoka asked.

BJP member CN Ashwath Narayan said retaining Nagendra in the ministry amounted to disrespecting the Assembly.

"The government obtained Nagendra’s resignation earlier, but has now reinducted him into the Cabinet despite the allegations against him. The Chief Minister must dismiss him immediately, and no business should be conducted until that happens,” he said.

Ashwath Narayan further claimed that the then Chief Minister had acknowledged in the Assembly that corruption involving ₹87 crore had taken place. He questioned why a person accused of causing injustice to a community had been appointed as a minister again.

Opposition members entered the well of the House and raised slogans including, “Nagendra must resign,” “Dismiss Nagendra” and “Save the Valmiki Corporation.” They demanded that the minister’s resignation be secured before the House was allowed to continue with its listed business.