ETV Bharat / state

Opioid Crisis In J&K: Over 5.4 Lakh Addicted, One Lakh Kg Narcotics Seized Since 2019, Says MHA

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is home to over 5.4 lakh people addicted to opioids, with authorities seizing more than 1 lakh kilograms of narcotics between 2019 and 2023, highlighting the extensive drug abuse and enforcement challenges in the region.

According to data shared by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), opioids are the most commonly abused substance in the union territory, with the 2018 national survey, quoted in the data, reporting 1.7 lakh sedative users and 1.4 lakh cannabis users, while cocaine, amphetamines, and hallucinogens account for relatively smaller numbers.

The data shared by the Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, in response to an unstarred question by National Conference (NC) MP Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo in the Rajya Sabha revealed that large quantities of narcotics have been seized under the NDPS Act between 2019 and 2023. Seizures stood at over 26,517 kg in 2019 and 27,361 kg in 2020, followed by a decline to 22,082 kg in 2021, 17,192 kg in 2022, and 11,358 kg in 2023.

The enforcement agencies recovered bulk as well as significant quantities of pharma drugs, including lakhs of tablets and capsules, as well as large volumes of cough syrups and other medicinal preparations, often misused.

The ministry stated that Srinagar and Jammu districts remain major hotspots of drug abuse and drug peddling, alongside a high incidence in North Kashmir areas. This refers to the district-wise data on NDPS cases, arrests, and convictions for the period 2019–2023 compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

To address rehabilitation, the government is implementing the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR). Under the scheme, Jammu and Kashmir currently has one Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for Addicts, two community-based intervention centres, three outreach and drop-in centres, six district de-addiction centres, and 21 addiction treatment facilities, supported by trained medical and counselling staff.

On the other hand, heroin injection has become common in the Kashmir Valley, as a result of which every third drug addict is now found to be suffering from hepatitis C. A survey conducted in 2024 revealed that out of the 21 per cent of youth using drugs in the region, 90 per cent are using heroin and 10 per cent are using other drugs. Most of these heroin addicts are also suffering from hepatitis C, B and HIV.

Dr Yasir Rather, in charge of the Drug De-Addiction Centre at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, said that the increase in the number of drug addicts could be gauged from the fact that every day five to ten new drug addicts are brought to the hospital for treatment, out of which the number of youth who use brown sugar and heroin in the form of files or injections is high.