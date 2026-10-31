ETV Bharat / state

Operation Underway To Recover Bodies From Remote Chopper Crash Site In Uttarakhand

Wreckage and smoke seen at the site where a private helicopter operated by Trans Bharat Aviation crashed into a hillside near Chai village in the Joshimath area of Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. ( PTI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Dehradun: Operations to recover the bodies of the six victims of the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand resumed on Saturday morning, officials said.

Rescue work started at 5 am on Saturday but the recovery from the remote area would be difficult, they said. The operation had been halted on Friday due to darkness, the presence of wild bears and other animals and difficult terrain.

A privately run helicopter carrying pilgrims from Badrinath crashed into a hillside in Joshimath in Uttarakhand, killing all six of its occupants. The helicopter, operated by Trans Bharat Aviation, was returning from the Badrinath shrine to Dehradun. The bodies of the pilot and the five pilgrims from Karnataka were found in the vicinity of the wreckage in Chai village. The district administration said that on Saturday morning a team from the forest department was also dispatched to the site to recover the bodies. A team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is probing the crash, will also be reaching the site on Saturday.