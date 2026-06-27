'Operation Toofaan': Kerala Police Arrest Over 4,000 People, Seize Huge Quantity Of Drugs In Less Than A Month
The main objective of Operation Toofan is to completely severe the networks of drug syndicates that have been targeting educational institutions.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 10:33 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Police's 'Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt', the anti-drug initiative has gained momentum across the state within less than a month since it was undertaken on June 2.
As many as 3,910 cases have been registered and 4,201 individuals have been arrested since the drive was launched. Law enforcement agencies have also confiscated significant quantities of contraband, including 1,932.44 grammes of MDMA and 339.01 kilogrammes of ganja during these statewide operations.
The campaign officially commenced on June 2, following a state-level inauguration by Chief Minister V D Satheesan at the Cotton Hill Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram. Immediately after Operation Toofan was launched, there were coordinated police raids across all districts.
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The campaign was conceptualised at a high-level meeting of top police officials at the Police Headquarters, immediately after Ramesh Chennithala assumed charge as the Home Minister.
During the post-meeting press conference, the Home Minister announced the launch of a stringent action plan to systematically uproot the expanding networks of the drug mafia operating within the state.
The main objective of Operation Toofan is to completely severe the networks of drug syndicates that have been targeting educational institutions, mainly schools and colleges; they will also track down the original manufacturers and supply sources of these illicit substances.
Inspector General of Police (Northern Range) Putta Vimaladitya is the State Nodal Officer for the campaign. He also oversees the coordination of different departments as they are expected to work closely with the State Excise Department.
Meanwhile, Chennithala initiated a unique public outreach programme to make the campaign a more localised and a community-driven movement. Under this initiative, many prominent cultural, social, and religious personalities were designated as 'Toofan Warriors.' They include veteran actors Mohanlal and Madhu; celebrated lyricist and director Sreekumaran Thambi, filmmaker Major Ravi, and influential religious leaders such as Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, Samastha President Sayyid Muhammad Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal, Acharya M R Rajesh of Kashyapa Ashram, and Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil of the Thamarassery Diocese.
The enforcement drive has resulted in 131 arrests and registration of 120 new cases in a single day. The single-day seizures yielded 46.86 grammes of MDMA, 1.57 kilogrammes of ganja, 0.5 grams of heroin, 275.9 grams of brown sugar, and two live cannabis plants.
The Home Department has has issued dedicated helplines to facilitate seamless public participation. The Kerala government has urged citizens to share intelligence tips and information regarding drug trafficking, which will help the officials take immediate action.
The helpline numbers for citizens are : +91-9497979794 and +91-9497927797, or through the WhatsApp contact +91-9995966666. The Kerala Police have assured the public the identities of all informants will be strictly protected.
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