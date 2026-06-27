ETV Bharat / state

'Operation Toofaan': Kerala Police Arrest Over 4,000 People, Seize Huge Quantity Of Drugs In Less Than A Month

'Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt' was conceptualised at a high-level meeting of top police officials at the Police Headquarters, immediately after Ramesh Chennithala assumed charge as the Home Minister. ( ETV Bharat/Arrangement )

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Police's 'Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt', the anti-drug initiative has gained momentum across the state within less than a month since it was undertaken on June 2.

As many as 3,910 cases have been registered and 4,201 individuals have been arrested since the drive was launched. Law enforcement agencies have also confiscated significant quantities of contraband, including 1,932.44 grammes of MDMA and 339.01 kilogrammes of ganja during these statewide operations.

The campaign officially commenced on June 2, following a state-level inauguration by Chief Minister V D Satheesan at the Cotton Hill Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram. Immediately after Operation Toofan was launched, there were coordinated police raids across all districts.

The campaign was conceptualised at a high-level meeting of top police officials at the Police Headquarters, immediately after Ramesh Chennithala assumed charge as the Home Minister.

During the post-meeting press conference, the Home Minister announced the launch of a stringent action plan to systematically uproot the expanding networks of the drug mafia operating within the state.