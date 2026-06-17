'Operation Tiger' In Maharashtra: Raut Alleges Nimbalkar Lured With 'Favourable' Verdict In Father's Murder, Claims MPs Offered 50 Cr
Sanjay Raut alleges that some Maharashtra MPs were being offered "Rs 50 crore" to switch sides and challenges dissidents to quit.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid buzz of an imminent split in the Uddhav Thackeray‑led Shiv Sena as part of 'Operation Tiger', party spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Wednesday alleged that Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, lured Omprakaash Raje Nimbalkar with a "favourable" verdict in his father Pawan Raje Nimbalkar's murder case and asked him to poach six MPs.
Nimbalkar is Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha member representing Dharashiv constituency. He is among the six Sena (UBT) rebel MPs who are allegedly in the process of forming a breakaway group and are eyeing to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Delhi for the same.
Alleging pressure on Nimbalkar, Raut said the verdict in the 20-year-old murder case was scheduled on Wednesday.
"Om Raje was called and informed that if he wanted the decision in his favour, he should defect. That is why the hearing was adjourned to June 20," Raut said, making the sensational allegation during a press conference held in Delhi.
Raut also alleged that some Maharashtra MPs were being offered "Rs 50 crore" to switch sides and challenged dissidents to quit. He said an "important person" had informed him late Tuesday night that efforts were underway to "buy" MPs from Maharashtra.
#WATCH दिल्ली: शिवसेना UBT में फूट की अटकलों के बीच पार्टी सांसद संजय राउत ने कहा, " अगर कोई जाना चाहता है, तो वो इस्तीफा देकर जा सकता है। अगर हमारे सांसदों के बारे में ऐसी खबरें आती हैं, तो उन्हें उनका खंडन करना चाहिए। इस बार महाराष्ट्र के लोग चुप नहीं रहेंगे।" pic.twitter.com/O1q4fTpQSz— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 17, 2026
"One important person who told me about the rate of Rs 15 crore being paid to these MPs also contacted Om Raje. Now imagine, after 20 years, the court was to give a final order on June 16, in the case of murders of his father and his driver," Raut said.
"I was told that the rate is Rs 50 crore and that Rs 15 crore each would be delivered by tonight. They were allegedly unwilling to board the aircraft without receiving the money," the Rajya Sabha MP claimed.
"If this is happening, what remains of the Constitution, the courts and democracy? Tomorrow's parliamentary party meeting will reveal the situation. Everyone has been invited and everyone should attend," he said.
What Is 'Operation Tiger' And Who Are The 'Rebels'
'Operation Tiger' refers to a rumoured political manoeuvre led by Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena to engineer a mass defection of MPs from the rival Shiv Sena (UBT).
Shiv Sena (UBT) has nine MPs in the Lok Sabha. They include Arvind Ganpat Sawant (Mumbai South constituency), Anil Yashwant Desai (Mumbai South Central), Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North East), Rajabhau Prakash Waje (Nashik), Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav (Parbhani), Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal-Washim) Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli), Bhausaheb Wakchoure (Shirdi), and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv.
Out of the nine, only three -- Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje -- attended the press conference. Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi represent the party in Rajya Sabha.
The alleged rebel MPs -- Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Sanjay Deshmukh, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Omraje Nimbalkar, and Sanjay Patil -- are planning to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Since these six represent exactly two-thirds of UBT's 9-member Lok Sabha strength, they are attempting to bypass disqualification under the Anti-Defection Law. Reports also suggest that 14 to 16 UBT MLAs are also planning to defect to Eknath Shinde's side in the coming days.
'If Anybody Wants To Leave, They Should Resign'
Raut, however, said the party had no official information about any split and that reports about these six MPs breaking away were being learned through the media. "If parties are broken in this manner, there is no meaning left in fighting elections," he said.
Raut asserted that all the MPs in question had been elected on the Sena (UBT)'s "mashal" symbol under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, and "nobody has the right to betray that mandate".
"This entire process isn't easy. Those trying to split the parties and our MPs need to remember, these leaders have been elected on our party symbol, Mashal (torch) and the hard work of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray," he said.
Warning of a strong response, he said Maharashtra and Sena (UBT) workers would not remain silent if there was a repeat of the events that led to the split in the undivided Shiv Sena in 2022. "If anybody wants to leave, they should first resign. They have come to Parliament on our party's ticket and because voters elected them," he said.
Raut, who is camping in Delhi following the crisis in the Sena (UBT), further said the party had initiated legal measures and issued a whip ahead of a meeting of its parliamentary party scheduled for Thursday.
Uddhav Loyalists Meet LS Speaker
Raut said party leaders had also written to Lok Sabha Speaker Birla, urging him to act strictly in accordance with constitutional provisions. Later in the day, the trio -- Sawant, Desai and Raut -- also met Speaker Birla.
Following the meeting, Desai told reporters that they have submitted a representation to the Speaker urging him to guard against any unlawful defection. "Under the law, one cannot simply merge with a party even if they have the support of two-thirds of the MPs. Only the original party can merge if a group has the required two-thirds strength," he said.
No MP Has Officially Informed Party
Meanwhile, during the press conference, Sawant said none of the MPs had officially informed the party about any decision to leave and that all reports were emerging from the media and social media. Desai said the party's faith in its MPs remained intact, but legal safeguards were being put in place as a precaution.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders alleged that the practice of "buying and breaking" elected representatives posed a threat to democracy and the Constitution.
"We have no official information about any split. We are hearing these reports through the media and reacting to them," the three Sena (UBT) leaders maintained.
"One MP took Sai Baba's oath four times, another swore in the name of Goddess Bhavani, others swore on their children and mothers, saying they would remain with us," Raut said, referring to Sunday's meeting of Sena (UBT) parliamentarians with Uddhav Thackeray.
"We spent our blood and sweat for these MPs. We gave them tickets and whatever financial help we could. If such reports are true, they should deny them," he said.
"These MPs have been elected because of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and late (Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray, not because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde," he asserted.
"We have issued a whip and convened our parliamentary party meeting. We have also written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Buying and breaking elected representatives is against democracy and the Constitution," he said.
Anant Kalse, former Secretary of Maharashtra Legislature, said, "A whip issued by the Lok Sabha group leader can apply to Lok Sabha proceedings and directives given by the party leadership. However, whether such a whip applies to a parliamentary group meeting is a matter currently pending before the Supreme Court. Therefore, I cannot comment further on this."
Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder Case
Pawanraje Nimbalkar, a prominent Congress leader, was shot dead along with his driver Samad Kazi on June 3, 2006, allegedly by contract killers near Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai.
The high-profile murder case is currently awaiting its final verdict by a Special CBI Court in Mumbai, which has rescheduled the ruling for June 20. The court was initially expected to deliver its judgment on June 16, 2026, but the judge deferred the date to allow a few more days to finalise the formal verdict.
Former Maharashtra Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) heavyweight, Padamsinh Patil, is the prime accused. The CBI asserts that Patil masterminded a criminal conspiracy, paying a Rs 25–30 lakh contract to eliminate Pawanraje due to an intense political and business rivalry.
After initial probes by the local police, Pawanraje’s family successfully petitioned the Bombay High Court to transfer the case to the CBI. Patil was subsequently arrested in June 2009 but was later granted bail. (Additional reporting from Prajakta Pol in Mumbai)
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