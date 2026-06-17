ETV Bharat / state

'Operation Tiger' In Maharashtra: Raut Alleges Nimbalkar Lured With 'Favourable' Verdict In Father's Murder, Claims MPs Offered 50 Cr

New Delhi: Amid buzz of an imminent split in the Uddhav Thackeray‑led Shiv Sena as part of 'Operation Tiger', party spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Wednesday alleged that Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, lured Omprakaash Raje Nimbalkar with a "favourable" verdict in his father Pawan Raje Nimbalkar's murder case and asked him to poach six MPs.

Nimbalkar is Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha member representing Dharashiv constituency. He is among the six Sena (UBT) rebel MPs who are allegedly in the process of forming a breakaway group and are eyeing to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Delhi for the same.

Alleging pressure on Nimbalkar, Raut said the verdict in the 20-year-old murder case was scheduled on Wednesday.

"Om Raje was called and informed that if he wanted the decision in his favour, he should defect. That is why the hearing was adjourned to June 20," Raut said, making the sensational allegation during a press conference held in Delhi.

Raut also alleged that some Maharashtra MPs were being offered "Rs 50 crore" to switch sides and challenged dissidents to quit. He said an "important person" had informed him late Tuesday night that efforts were underway to "buy" MPs from Maharashtra.

"One important person who told me about the rate of Rs 15 crore being paid to these MPs also contacted Om Raje. Now imagine, after 20 years, the court was to give a final order on June 16, in the case of murders of his father and his driver," Raut said.

"I was told that the rate is Rs 50 crore and that Rs 15 crore each would be delivered by tonight. They were allegedly unwilling to board the aircraft without receiving the money," the Rajya Sabha MP claimed.

"If this is happening, what remains of the Constitution, the courts and democracy? Tomorrow's parliamentary party meeting will reveal the situation. Everyone has been invited and everyone should attend," he said.

What Is 'Operation Tiger' And Who Are The 'Rebels'

'Operation Tiger' refers to a rumoured political manoeuvre led by Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena to engineer a mass defection of MPs from the rival Shiv Sena (UBT).

Shiv Sena (UBT) has nine MPs in the Lok Sabha. They include Arvind Ganpat Sawant (Mumbai South constituency), Anil Yashwant Desai (Mumbai South Central), Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North East), Rajabhau Prakash Waje (Nashik), Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav (Parbhani), Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal-Washim) Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli), Bhausaheb Wakchoure (Shirdi), and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv.

Out of the nine, only three -- Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje -- attended the press conference. Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi represent the party in Rajya Sabha.

The alleged rebel MPs -- Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Sanjay Deshmukh, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Omraje Nimbalkar, and Sanjay Patil -- are planning to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Since these six represent exactly two-thirds of UBT's 9-member Lok Sabha strength, they are attempting to bypass disqualification under the Anti-Defection Law. Reports also suggest that 14 to 16 UBT MLAs are also planning to defect to Eknath Shinde's side in the coming days.

'If Anybody Wants To Leave, They Should Resign'

Raut, however, said the party had no official information about any split and that reports about these six MPs breaking away were being learned through the media. "If parties are broken in this manner, there is no meaning left in fighting elections," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Sanjay Raut, Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai address a press conference, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 17, 2026. (PTI)

Raut asserted that all the MPs in question had been elected on the Sena (UBT)'s "mashal" symbol under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, and "nobody has the right to betray that mandate".