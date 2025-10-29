Pak's False Claim Of Holding IAF Pilot Captive Exposed After President's Rafale Sortie
Pakistan had claimed that it had shot down Sqn Leader Shivangi Singh's aircraft and held her captive during Op Sindoor.
Published : October 29, 2025 at 4:15 PM IST
Ambala: President Droupadi Murmu's sortie in a Rafale fighter aircraft from Ambala Air Force Station exposed yet another of the countless lies floated by Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.
The supreme commander of the armed forces posed for a photograph with Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh, whom Pakistan falsely claimed to have captured during the operation in which she participated. Pakistan, shocked by India's aggressive and decisive response, to the Pahalgam terror attack, had falsely claimed that it had shot down Sqn Leader Singh's aircraft and held her captive.
A smiling and confident Sqn Leader Singh's photograph with the President not only laid bare Pakistan's one of the numerous imaginary claims but also proved India is leading from the front with its women armed forces officers.
Earlier on the day, President Murmu took a sortie in a Rafale fighter jet at the Ambala Air Force Station in Haryana, making her the first President to fly in IAF's most modern fighter aircraft.
Deployed during 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Rafale is considered a 4.5-generation fighter aircraft and is armed with unmatched weapon systems and sensors with multi-role capability. Visuals from Ambala showed the President boarding the aircraft for the sortie.
The Rashtrapati Bhavan, in a statement on Tuesday, had announced that the President will take a sortie in the Rafale on Wednesday. The President, who is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, last took a sortie in a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam, on April 8, 2023. Former presidents A P J Abdul Kalam and Pratibha Patil had undertaken sorties in Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Air Force Station, Lohegaon near Pune on June 8, 2006 and November 25, 2009, respectively.
