Pak's False Claim Of Holding IAF Pilot Captive Exposed After President's Rafale Sortie

Ambala: President Droupadi Murmu's sortie in a Rafale fighter aircraft from Ambala Air Force Station exposed yet another of the countless lies floated by Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

The supreme commander of the armed forces posed for a photograph with Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh, whom Pakistan falsely claimed to have captured during the operation in which she participated. Pakistan, shocked by India's aggressive and decisive response, to the Pahalgam terror attack, had falsely claimed that it had shot down Sqn Leader Singh's aircraft and held her captive.

A smiling and confident Sqn Leader Singh's photograph with the President not only laid bare Pakistan's one of the numerous imaginary claims but also proved India is leading from the front with its women armed forces officers.