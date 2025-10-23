ETV Bharat / state

Cyber Crime Gang Involved In Misappropriating Govt Funds Busted In Rajasthan's Jhalawar, 30 Arrested

Jhalawar: Jhalawar Police, as part of its 'Operation Shutdown' arrested 30 members of a gang for misappropriating government schemes using documents of unsuspecting victims.

Police seized Rs 52.70 lakh in cash, a note counting machine, 13 luxury cars, 16 motorcycles, 35 computers/laptops, 16 printers, hundreds of SIM cards, biometric scanners, ATM cards, bank passbooks, hard disks, identity cards, account opening forms, QR scanners, seals and stamps from the accused. The market value of the assets recovered from the accused is estimated at around Rs 3 crores. The data of more than 11,000 bank account holders was also recovered from the accused.

Jhalawar Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar said as per a complaint lodged at cyber police station, an individual named Ashiq was accused of misappropriating government schemes in Kamkheda area. A team of cyber police station conducted a thorough investigation in remote areas like Manoharthana and Dangipura after which it came to fore that some persons were providing fake benefits of schemes by buying bank accounts and identity documents of ineligible people.

The names of Ashiq Ali, Rajulal Saini, Parmanand Meena, Mahaveer Pareta, Sunil Sahu came up in the investigation. The mastermind of the gang was directly linked to Ramavatar Saini, a resident of Bandikui in Dausa.