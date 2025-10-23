Cyber Crime Gang Involved In Misappropriating Govt Funds Busted In Rajasthan's Jhalawar, 30 Arrested
The gang collected details from people promising them benefits of govt schemes and later used it on govt portals to avail funds.
Published : October 23, 2025 at 5:23 PM IST
Jhalawar: Jhalawar Police, as part of its 'Operation Shutdown' arrested 30 members of a gang for misappropriating government schemes using documents of unsuspecting victims.
Police seized Rs 52.70 lakh in cash, a note counting machine, 13 luxury cars, 16 motorcycles, 35 computers/laptops, 16 printers, hundreds of SIM cards, biometric scanners, ATM cards, bank passbooks, hard disks, identity cards, account opening forms, QR scanners, seals and stamps from the accused. The market value of the assets recovered from the accused is estimated at around Rs 3 crores. The data of more than 11,000 bank account holders was also recovered from the accused.
Jhalawar Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar said as per a complaint lodged at cyber police station, an individual named Ashiq was accused of misappropriating government schemes in Kamkheda area. A team of cyber police station conducted a thorough investigation in remote areas like Manoharthana and Dangipura after which it came to fore that some persons were providing fake benefits of schemes by buying bank accounts and identity documents of ineligible people.
The names of Ashiq Ali, Rajulal Saini, Parmanand Meena, Mahaveer Pareta, Sunil Sahu came up in the investigation. The mastermind of the gang was directly linked to Ramavatar Saini, a resident of Bandikui in Dausa.
Kumar said government funds were withdrawn immediately after being deposited from the suspicious bank accounts. It was found that a major network of cyber fraud was operating in the district. The SP said that the initial investigation of the police revealed that dozens of bank accounts were linked to a single mobile phone number. Within a short period of time, many installments were being collected from the government funds. "Cash was being withdrawn as soon as it was deposited," he said.
The SP said Saini was misusing government digital systems to commit fraud amounting to crores of rupees. he had in-depth knowledge of all government portals. "Saini collected bank account details, Aadhaar numbers and identity documents from the villagers for providing welfare benefits and got them approved on the portal by making them fake beneficiaries. Later he used to transfer crores of rupees from government funds to these accounts and collect 50 per cent to 75 per cent through his agents," he said.
The SP said, considering the enormity of the crime, a highly confidential, precise and coordinated raid plan was prepared with 30 main teams, 30 reserve parties and 10 backup parties.
The police conducted the raids simultaneously in an area of 600-700 km from Dausa and Bandikui in Rajasthan to the border of Madhya Pradesh. During the operation, a special cyber control room was set up at the district headquarters, from where the Superintendent of Police monitored the entire operation while maintaining constant digital coordination with all teams, said police.