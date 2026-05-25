ETV Bharat / state

Operation 'Sheruwali' To Track Down Suspected Terrorists Enters Third Day In Jammu And Kashmir's Rajouri

The officials said that joint teams have expanded the searches, intensifying operations to track down suspected terrorists believed to be hiding in the area

Operation Sheruwali
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : May 25, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Jammu: A search operation to track down suspected terrorists believed to be hiding in the dense woods of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district entered its third consecutive day on Monday, officials said. A joint team of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had launched the operation in the area on Saturday following specific inputs about the movement of suspected terrorists.

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Dorimal-Gambhir Moghla belt on Saturday following the launch of 'Operation Sheruwali'. "The operation to track down suspected terrorists is going on amid a strong cordon. Surveillance has also been put in place," they said.

Armed with drones and sniffer dogs, joint teams have expanded the searches to adjoining areas, intensifying operations and strengthening the cordon with the induction of additional troops to track down suspected terrorists believed to be hiding in the area, officials said.

The operation led to a brief exchange of fire after contact was established with the suspected terrorists, prompting security forces to continue extensive searches in the forested terrain. According to preliminary reports, the movement of two to three terrorists was suspected in the area.

The Army's White Knight Corps said on X that contact was established with terrorists around 11:30 am on Saturday in the general area of Gambhir Moghla during an intelligence-based joint operation carried out with the police and CRPF.

Also Read

  1. J&K High Court Says 'When in Doubt, Do Refer'; Appoints Former CJ Magrey As Arbitrator In Hassan Roads-ERA Case
  2. Jammu Kashmir HC Orders SIT Probe After DNA Clears Accused In Minor Rape, Pregnancy Case
  3. JK Government Orders Probe Into Demolition Of Gujjar-Bakerwal Homes In Jammu

TAGGED:

JK RAJOURI
JK TERRORISTS
OPERATION SHERUWALI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.