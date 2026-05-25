ETV Bharat / state

Operation 'Sheruwali' To Track Down Suspected Terrorists Enters Third Day In Jammu And Kashmir's Rajouri

Jammu: A search operation to track down suspected terrorists believed to be hiding in the dense woods of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district entered its third consecutive day on Monday, officials said. A joint team of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had launched the operation in the area on Saturday following specific inputs about the movement of suspected terrorists.

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Dorimal-Gambhir Moghla belt on Saturday following the launch of 'Operation Sheruwali'. "The operation to track down suspected terrorists is going on amid a strong cordon. Surveillance has also been put in place," they said.

Armed with drones and sniffer dogs, joint teams have expanded the searches to adjoining areas, intensifying operations and strengthening the cordon with the induction of additional troops to track down suspected terrorists believed to be hiding in the area, officials said.