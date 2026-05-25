Operation 'Sheruwali' To Track Down Suspected Terrorists Enters Third Day In Jammu And Kashmir's Rajouri
The officials said that joint teams have expanded the searches, intensifying operations to track down suspected terrorists believed to be hiding in the area
By PTI
Published : May 25, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST
Jammu: A search operation to track down suspected terrorists believed to be hiding in the dense woods of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district entered its third consecutive day on Monday, officials said. A joint team of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had launched the operation in the area on Saturday following specific inputs about the movement of suspected terrorists.
An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Dorimal-Gambhir Moghla belt on Saturday following the launch of 'Operation Sheruwali'. "The operation to track down suspected terrorists is going on amid a strong cordon. Surveillance has also been put in place," they said.
Armed with drones and sniffer dogs, joint teams have expanded the searches to adjoining areas, intensifying operations and strengthening the cordon with the induction of additional troops to track down suspected terrorists believed to be hiding in the area, officials said.
The operation led to a brief exchange of fire after contact was established with the suspected terrorists, prompting security forces to continue extensive searches in the forested terrain. According to preliminary reports, the movement of two to three terrorists was suspected in the area.
#𝗪𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗞𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝘀 | #𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗧𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘀— White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) May 23, 2026
𝗢𝗽 𝗦𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘂𝘄𝗮𝗹𝗶 | 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗧𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘀
Today at around 11:30 AM, contact was established with terrorists in the general area of #𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗯𝗵𝗶𝗿𝗠𝘂𝗴𝗹𝗮𝗻,…
The Army's White Knight Corps said on X that contact was established with terrorists around 11:30 am on Saturday in the general area of Gambhir Moghla during an intelligence-based joint operation carried out with the police and CRPF.
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