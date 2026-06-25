Operation 'Sheruwali' Enters 34th Day In J&K Rajouri, Search Ops Intensify Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra
Security agencies continue anti-terror hunt in Manjakote forests ahead of Amarnath Yatra, reports Amir Tantray.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 4:18 PM IST
Jammu: 'Operation Sheruwali', the prolonged anti-terror action in the dense forests of Rajouri's Manjakote area entered its 35th day on Thursday, making it one of the longest search operations in recent times in the Jammu region.
The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have been conducting extensive searches across the forest belt and have appealed to local residents to cooperate with security agencies and report any suspicious movement.
The operation began on May 23 when security forces established contact with hiding terrorists, and an exchange of fire took place. Again, a contact was established the next day. Since then, security personnel have been combing the dense forests while maintaining the cordon. This is the longest cordon and search operation in recent times in the Jammu region.
Officials told ETV Bharat that the forces continue to receive intel about the presence of the terrorists in the area. "There were reports of infiltration of terrorists from across the Line of Control (LoC), after which the operation was launched. The forces have maintained a strong cordon which is aimed at eliminating the terrorists and not allowing them to go deep inside the hinterland," said an official.
"With the Amarnath yatra commencing in a few days' time and the first batch of pilgrims leaving from Jammu on July 2, which will reach the cave shrine on July 3, the security forces want to ensure that no terrorist is allowed to disturb the pilgrimage in any way. The Sheruwali operation is aimed at eliminating the terrorists and not allowing them to break the cordon," he added.
Meanwhile, J&K police, BSF, and CISF conducted a cordon and search operation in the Chakroi area in the jurisdiction of police station Ranbir Singh Pura of the district Jammu. The houses of gangsters and drug peddlers were searched by the police.
In a statement, the Jammu police said that the CASO was part of its sustained efforts to maintain peace, strengthen security, and prevent anti-social and unlawful activities. The area is close to the International Border (IB) and remains sensitive and a hotspot for unlawful activities.
The operation was conducted jointly by the police, 165 Battalion of BSF, and CISF 262 Battalion. The CASO covered several locations in the Chakroi area. Searches were carried out at multiple locations, including residences of persons with criminal antecedents, houses in Joura Farm village, an abandoned structure, and nearby ditches and streams. Similar operations were also conducted in the Baspur Bangla area, the Jammu police spokesman said.
"The operation was also part of the anti-narco-terrorism campaign of the police, and Pakistan has been involved in using drones to send drugs to this side," the spokesman added.
Also Read