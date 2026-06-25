ETV Bharat / state

Operation 'Sheruwali' Enters 34th Day In J&K Rajouri, Search Ops Intensify Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra

Jammu: 'Operation Sheruwali', the prolonged anti-terror action in the dense forests of Rajouri's Manjakote area entered its 35th day on Thursday, making it one of the longest search operations in recent times in the Jammu region.

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have been conducting extensive searches across the forest belt and have appealed to local residents to cooperate with security agencies and report any suspicious movement.

The operation began on May 23 when security forces established contact with hiding terrorists, and an exchange of fire took place. Again, a contact was established the next day. Since then, security personnel have been combing the dense forests while maintaining the cordon. This is the longest cordon and search operation in recent times in the Jammu region.

Officials told ETV Bharat that the forces continue to receive intel about the presence of the terrorists in the area. "There were reports of infiltration of terrorists from across the Line of Control (LoC), after which the operation was launched. The forces have maintained a strong cordon which is aimed at eliminating the terrorists and not allowing them to go deep inside the hinterland," said an official.

"With the Amarnath yatra commencing in a few days' time and the first batch of pilgrims leaving from Jammu on July 2, which will reach the cave shrine on July 3, the security forces want to ensure that no terrorist is allowed to disturb the pilgrimage in any way. The Sheruwali operation is aimed at eliminating the terrorists and not allowing them to break the cordon," he added.