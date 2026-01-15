ETV Bharat / state

Operation Jeevan Rakshya: Odisha Police Intensifies Road Safety Drive; Thousands Of Violators Fined

Cuttack: In a bid to make roads safer, police conducted a week-long intensive enforcement and awareness drive under "Operation Jeevan Rakshya" across several districts of Odisha to ensure strict compliance with traffic rules.

During the week ending on Wednesday, special checking drives were conducted at strategic locations in Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Khurda, and Nayagarh districts as per the directions of the Central Range police chief here and as part of sustained road safety initiatives. The drive primarily targeted commercial and heavy transport vehicles, along with other road users. Police focused on violations such as drunken driving, speeding, overloading, absence of valid documents, helmet and seat-belt violations, and other traffic-related offences that pose risks to human life.

As per a government release, in Puri district, 2,193 vehicles were checked, and fines amounting to Rs 14.63 lakh were collected. In Cuttack, 309 vehicles were inspected, resulting in the collection of Rs 45,000 in fines. Kendrapara recorded 333 vehicle-checks with fines of Rs 1.83 lakh, while Jagatsinghpur saw 218 vehicles checked and Rs 38,500 collected as fine. In Jajpur, 1,437 vehicles were inspected, and fines of Rs 2.15 lakh were imposed.

Similarly, 207 vehicles were checked in Khurda district with fines totalling Rs 2.92 lakh, while Nayagarh recorded the highest number of checks at 3,087 vehicles, resulting in fines amounting to Rs 6.70 lakh.