ETV Bharat / state

Operation Jal Rahat: Indian Army Rescues 571 People from Flood-Hit Upper Assam

Tezpur: In view of the incessant rains and worsening flood situation across Assam that has already affected thousands of people especially in several districts of Upper Assam, where most rivers are flowing above the danger mark, the Indian Army on July 20 (Monday) launched Operation Jal Rahat III to provide humanitarian assistance. So far, it has rescued 571 people stranded in flood-affected areas.

With incessant monsoon rains causing the Brahmaputra and its tributaries to overflow, large parts of Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Jorhat districts were inundated, leaving several villages cut off from road connectivity. In response to the worsening flood situation, the Indian Army's Spear Corps launched intensive relief and rescue operations on July 19, deploying dedicated flood relief columns to assist the civil administration.

According to Defence spokesperson Lt Col Athul Sreedharan in Tezpur, three rescue teams, comprising 45 Army personnel, were mobilised to the worst-affected areas. Equipped with motorboats, engineering equipment, emergency medical supplies and rescue gear, the teams carried out round-the-clock operations to evacuate stranded residents.