Operation Gang Bust-2026: Delhi Police Arrest 854, Target Major Crime Networks, Including Goldy Brar’s
About 9,000 police officers conducted multi-state raids across Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Himachal, targeting 4,299 locations and registering 690 cases.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
New Delhi: In one of its biggest and most coordinated crackdowns against organised crime and gangsters, the Delhi Police launched a massive operation titled “Operation Gang Bust-2026”, resulting in several arrests and the seizure of illegal weapons. The 48-hour operation began at 8 pm on Friday and continued till 8 pm on Sunday.
On Tuesday afternoon, Additional Commissioner of Police (CP-Special Cell) Pramod Kushwaha, Joint CP (Northern Range) Vijay Singh and Joint CP (Western Range) Jatin Narwal shared detailed information about the mega operation at the police headquarters.
Additional CP Kushwaha said this was the first major action this year against gangsters. During the operation, around 9,000 police personnel from all districts, the Crime Branch and the Special Cell carried out simultaneous raids across several states, including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.
As many as 4,299 locations were raided, 6,494 suspects rounded up, 854 arrests made and 690 new cases registered as part of the operation.
Members Of Major Gangs Arrested
Additional CP Kushwaha said that 280 of those arrested were notorious and emerging gangsters. The crackdown targeted several major networks, including the Nandu, Gogi and Kala Jathedi gangs, as well as the Goldy Brar network.
Among those arrested were members of several major gangs: 14 from the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang, 13 from the Jitendra Gogi gang, nine from the Kala Jathedi-Anil Sippy gang, five each from the Neeraj Bawana and Hashim Baba gangs, and 15 from the Goldy Brar, Hintoo, and Saddam Gauri networks. Members of 207 smaller gangs were also apprehended.
Weapons, Cash, Liquor And Drugs Seized
During the 48-hour operation, police recovered a huge quantity of illegal items. These included more than 300 weapons, 130 live cartridges, over Rs 25 lakh in cash, 117 mobile phones, more than 28,000 bottles and quarters of liquor, 118 kg of narcotics, and other contraband.
Crackdown In Different Ranges
Joint CP Vijay Singh said nearly 5,000 police personnel were deployed across the Northern, Eastern and Central ranges, collectively referred to as Zone-1.
In the Northern Range alone, 26 gangsters were arrested, including members of the Gogi, Tillu, Neeraj Bawana and Kala Jathedi gangs. Among the most notorious arrested were Deepak alias Baddi (37 cases), Ajjuddin alias Ajju (22 cases), Afsar (44 cases), and Rinku alias Hashish (22 cases).
In the Eastern Range, 124 arrests were made. While no major gangster-level arrests were reported in the Central Range, police took action under the Arms Act and Excise Act.
The South and West zones focused on interstate criminal networks. Kushwaha said more than 3,400 police personnel were deployed in these zones. Raids were conducted at 1,695 locations, resulting in 479 arrests and the registration of 348 FIRs.
Among those arrested were 51 criminals involved in managing interstate gangs, making extortion calls, handling shooters, and running networks both inside and outside jails.
In the Western Range, associates of Kapil Sangwan, Kala Jathedi, Sachin Bhana, and Hashim Baba were also apprehended.
Operation To Continue
Delhi Police officials said this was not a one-day exercise but part of a sustained strategy to dismantle organised crime networks from their roots. They added that further major revelations are expected in the coming days based on the interrogation of the arrested accused.
Also Read: