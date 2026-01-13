ETV Bharat / state

Operation Gang Bust-2026: Delhi Police Arrest 854, Target Major Crime Networks, Including Goldy Brar’s

New Delhi: In one of its biggest and most coordinated crackdowns against organised crime and gangsters, the Delhi Police launched a massive operation titled “Operation Gang Bust-2026”, resulting in several arrests and the seizure of illegal weapons. The 48-hour operation began at 8 pm on Friday and continued till 8 pm on Sunday.

On Tuesday afternoon, Additional Commissioner of Police (CP-Special Cell) Pramod Kushwaha, Joint CP (Northern Range) Vijay Singh and Joint CP (Western Range) Jatin Narwal shared detailed information about the mega operation at the police headquarters.

Additional CP Kushwaha said this was the first major action this year against gangsters. During the operation, around 9,000 police personnel from all districts, the Crime Branch and the Special Cell carried out simultaneous raids across several states, including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.

As many as 4,299 locations were raided, 6,494 suspects rounded up, 854 arrests made and 690 new cases registered as part of the operation.

Members Of Major Gangs Arrested

Additional CP Kushwaha said that 280 of those arrested were notorious and emerging gangsters. The crackdown targeted several major networks, including the Nandu, Gogi and Kala Jathedi gangs, as well as the Goldy Brar network.

Among those arrested were members of several major gangs: 14 from the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang, 13 from the Jitendra Gogi gang, nine from the Kala Jathedi-Anil Sippy gang, five each from the Neeraj Bawana and Hashim Baba gangs, and 15 from the Goldy Brar, Hintoo, and Saddam Gauri networks. Members of 207 smaller gangs were also apprehended.

Weapons, Cash, Liquor And Drugs Seized

During the 48-hour operation, police recovered a huge quantity of illegal items. These included more than 300 weapons, 130 live cartridges, over Rs 25 lakh in cash, 117 mobile phones, more than 28,000 bottles and quarters of liquor, 118 kg of narcotics, and other contraband.