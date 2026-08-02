'Operation Anweshan' Reunites 4,874 Children, Women With Their Families In Odisha's Puri
As many as 1,161 children and 3,713 women were rescued in the district between January and June this year, reports Shakti Prasad Mishra.
Published : August 2, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST
Puri: Odisha Police's 'Operation Anweshan' has helped 1,161 missing children and 3,713 women reunite with their families in Puri district, the highest in the state.
Puri SP Prateek Singh said the children and women were traced and rescued between January and June this year. "Puri Police, which has been working tirelessly to ensure the safety of women and children, successfully rescued a total of 4,874 missing individuals between January and June, 2026 and reunited them with their families. This includes 1,161 missing children and 3,713 women," he said.
Singh said the success is not only a first, but also the successful outcome of a humanitarian effort to wipe away tears from the eyes of 4,874 families and restore happiness, hope and confidence in their lives once again. "Behind every rescue is the satisfaction of wiping the tears from a mother's eyes, the end of a father's wait, the joy of a child returning to his family and the joy of seeing light return to a family's life," he said.
Under 'Operation Anweshan', the Women and Child Protection Branch coordinates with various police stations in Puri Police, Women and Child Protection Branch and other district police to trace and rescue missing persons. "Behind this success of Puri Police is the determination, hard work, sensitivity and dedication of all the personnel. Finding missing persons is not just an administrative responsibility, but a human duty. Every successful rescue brings new hope to the life of a family," the SP said.
He said the operation will be intensified in the coming days. "Puri Police will continue to work with equal dedication and commitment towards the safety of the general public, safety of women and children and public service in the coming days. Puri Police is committed to maintaining the trust and confidence of the public by following the motto of "Service, Protection and Dedication," Singh said.
Also Read
Emotional Video Call With Son Helps Man Reunite With His Family After Seven Years In Karnataka