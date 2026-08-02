ETV Bharat / state

'Operation Anweshan' Reunites 4,874 Children, Women With Their Families In Odisha's Puri

Puri: Odisha Police's 'Operation Anweshan' has helped 1,161 missing children and 3,713 women reunite with their families in Puri district, the highest in the state.

Puri SP Prateek Singh said the children and women were traced and rescued between January and June this year. "Puri Police, which has been working tirelessly to ensure the safety of women and children, successfully rescued a total of 4,874 missing individuals between January and June, 2026 and reunited them with their families. This includes 1,161 missing children and 3,713 women," he said.

Singh said the success is not only a first, but also the successful outcome of a humanitarian effort to wipe away tears from the eyes of 4,874 families and restore happiness, hope and confidence in their lives once again. "Behind every rescue is the satisfaction of wiping the tears from a mother's eyes, the end of a father's wait, the joy of a child returning to his family and the joy of seeing light return to a family's life," he said.