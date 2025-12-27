ETV Bharat / state

Operation Aghaat 3.0: Delhi Police Arrest 285 in Major Crackdown Ahead Of New Year

Seized weapons, drugs and illicit liquor were displayed after Operation Aghaat 3.0 conducted by the Delhi Police. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Ahead of the New Year, the Delhi Police has launched a major crackdown on criminals to curb rising crime in the capital. As part of Operation Aghaat 3.0, police in South East Delhi carried out coordinated action against organised crime networks across the district.

Under the operation, teams from all South East Delhi police stations raided crime hotspots, conducted local surveillance, and ran verification drives on Friday night. They questioned more than 1,000 suspects and arrested 285 people. Police recovered cash, drugs, illegal liquor, and weapons from those held.

Speaking on the operation, Sanjay Kumar Jain, Joint Commissioner of Police (South East District), said the drive was launched to ensure public safety during the festive and New Year period.

“Operation Aghaat was initiated to control rising crime in South East Delhi. Under Operation Aghaat 3.0, coordinated raids were conducted on hideouts of organised crime gangs and at crime hotspots. Using local surveillance, criminals were identified, questioned and arrested,” he said.

He added that the operation is both preventive and deterrent. Joint Commissioner of Police further stated, "The purpose of Operation Aghaat 3.0 is to contribute to public safety during the festive season and communicate that law enforcement will address organised crime."

What All Was Seized During The Operation?