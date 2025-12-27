Operation Aghaat 3.0: Delhi Police Arrest 285 in Major Crackdown Ahead Of New Year
Delhi Police carried out Operation Aghaat 3.0, arresting 285 people and seizing weapons, drugs and cash to curb crime before the New Year.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 3:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of the New Year, the Delhi Police has launched a major crackdown on criminals to curb rising crime in the capital. As part of Operation Aghaat 3.0, police in South East Delhi carried out coordinated action against organised crime networks across the district.
Under the operation, teams from all South East Delhi police stations raided crime hotspots, conducted local surveillance, and ran verification drives on Friday night. They questioned more than 1,000 suspects and arrested 285 people. Police recovered cash, drugs, illegal liquor, and weapons from those held.
Speaking on the operation, Sanjay Kumar Jain, Joint Commissioner of Police (South East District), said the drive was launched to ensure public safety during the festive and New Year period.
“Operation Aghaat was initiated to control rising crime in South East Delhi. Under Operation Aghaat 3.0, coordinated raids were conducted on hideouts of organised crime gangs and at crime hotspots. Using local surveillance, criminals were identified, questioned and arrested,” he said.
He added that the operation is both preventive and deterrent. Joint Commissioner of Police further stated, "The purpose of Operation Aghaat 3.0 is to contribute to public safety during the festive season and communicate that law enforcement will address organised crime."
What All Was Seized During The Operation?
Police said they recovered a large quantity of illegal material during the operation. Officers seized 21 country-made pistols, 20 live cartridges, 27 knives, over 40 illegal weapons, 12,258 quarters of illicit liquor, 6.01 kg of ganja, and Rs 2.30 lakh from arrested and detained persons.
In addition, police seized 310 mobile phones, 231 two-wheelers and one four-wheeler. They noted that many of these vehicles and phones were linked to gambling and theft cases, indicating ongoing criminal activities.
Detention
Under Operation Aghaat 3.0, police also detained 504 people for preventive questioning. They arrested 116 listed bad characters, 10 property offenders, and five auto-lifters, leading to the recovery of several stolen vehicles. Police said they are currently monitoring 1,306 individuals due to their criminal background.
“With the New Year approaching, we want to ensure there is no spike in crime in the district. This operation is aimed at maintaining law and order and reinforcing public confidence,” a senior police officer said.
Police added that they are continuing to question the arrested suspects and will conduct similar operations in the coming days.
