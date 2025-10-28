Open Source Water Intake Creates 'Superbugs' Among Tribals, Reveals Joint Study By ASI And HCU
Researchers identify source of antibiotic resistance in tribal communities of South India
Published : October 28, 2025 at 1:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tribals who drink water from ponds, streams, and canals are at risk of 'superbugs' (microorganisms that are resistant to antibiotics), a joint study by the Anthropological Survey of India (ASI) and professors of Hyderabad Central University (HCU) has revealed.
Under the name 'One Health Lens', ASI researchers Afrid Moylik, Jinkhan Kaul, PN Venugopal, and HCU professor Dr Nagarajaram went to remote forest areas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka in August this year to study the digestive system of tribals.
Dr Nagarajaram explained that they collected stool samples of 103 people and examined their antimicrobial resistance. He said that their study was recently published in the leading international journal 'Total Environment Microbiology'.
'Total Environment Microbiology' is a publication brand name, often associated with the academic journal Science of the Total Environment, that focuses on the study of microorganisms in all aspects of their natural and artificial surroundings. The researchers found that even though the tribals were consuming natural food, due to the water they were drinking, microorganisms that were not even effective against antibiotics were growing in their digestive tract.
The researchers, who selected the tribals of the Irula, Jenu Kuruba, and Kuramba tribes for their research, stayed with them for a few days and thoroughly examined their dietary habits. They found that there were some metals in trace amounts in the water flowing in the forests, and they were drinking them. Others were drinking borewell water, but their immunity was gradually decreasing.
Dr. Nagarajaram said that to protect tribals from the threat of superbugs and antimicrobials, they must be provided with access to safe water and medical services.
