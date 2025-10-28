ETV Bharat / state

Open Source Water Intake Creates 'Superbugs' Among Tribals, Reveals Joint Study By ASI And HCU

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Tribals who drink water from ponds, streams, and canals are at risk of 'superbugs' (microorganisms that are resistant to antibiotics), a joint study by the Anthropological Survey of India (ASI) and professors of Hyderabad Central University (HCU) has revealed. Under the name 'One Health Lens', ASI researchers Afrid Moylik, Jinkhan Kaul, PN Venugopal, and HCU professor Dr Nagarajaram went to remote forest areas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka in August this year to study the digestive system of tribals. Dr Nagarajaram explained that they collected stool samples of 103 people and examined their antimicrobial resistance. He said that their study was recently published in the leading international journal 'Total Environment Microbiology'.