OPD Services Affected For An Hour In Odisha Govt Hospitals Over Doctors' Strike

Patients wait in queue in front of the OPD at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: Outpatient Department (OPD) services at government hospitals across Odisha were disrupted from 10 am to 11 am on Friday over the Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA)'s protest for fulfilment of its members' long-pending demands.

While the closure of OPD services affected services at some government hospitals, it was business as usual at Bhubaneswar's Capital Hospital which witnessed the usual flow of patients.

Dr Rupbhanu Mishra, Director of Capital Hospital, said the partial closure of OPD did not have any impact on Capital Hospital. "All the doctors attended to duty at their respective departments. However, doctors affiliated to OMSA closed the OPD for some time. Still it did not affect patient services."