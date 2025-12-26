OPD Services Affected For An Hour In Odisha Govt Hospitals Over Doctors' Strike
The OPD in government hospitals across the state were closed for an hour for 10 am to 11 am by doctors on Friday.
Published : December 26, 2025 at 5:05 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Outpatient Department (OPD) services at government hospitals across Odisha were disrupted from 10 am to 11 am on Friday over the Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA)'s protest for fulfilment of its members' long-pending demands.
While the closure of OPD services affected services at some government hospitals, it was business as usual at Bhubaneswar's Capital Hospital which witnessed the usual flow of patients.
Dr Rupbhanu Mishra, Director of Capital Hospital, said the partial closure of OPD did not have any impact on Capital Hospital. "All the doctors attended to duty at their respective departments. However, doctors affiliated to OMSA closed the OPD for some time. Still it did not affect patient services."
OMSA doctors had called for a one-hour over their 10 point charter of demands including better facilities, promotions and salaries. The doctors said they had apprised the Chief Minister and Health Minister of their demands earlier but in vain.
While patient services remained largely unaffected in Bhubaneswar, it had a visible effect on OPD services in Mayurbhanj district. Doctors have started a mass strike in all hospitals in Mayurbhanj district and Rairangpur Sub-Divisional Hospital from Friday.
They protested by stopping OPD services for an hour from 10 am to 11 am on the day. The effect of the agitation was seen at Rairangpur Sub-Divisional Hospital where long queues of patients were seen at the OPD.
