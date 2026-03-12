ETV Bharat / state

Prime Minister Modi Says Only NDA Can Oust DMK Government In Tamil Nadu

Trichy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that only the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) can remove the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government from power in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a public meeting organised by the NDA in Panchapur in Tiruchirappalli ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Prime Minister accused the ruling DMK of betraying the people who voted for it in the 2021 polls.

“The people of Tamil Nadu gave the DMK a chance to govern in 2021. However, the party has betrayed the trust of the people by making false promises and failing to fulfil its responsibilities,” Modi said.

Alleging widespread corruption, the Prime Minister claimed the DMK government had turned Tamil Nadu into an “ATM for one family.” “Just as all rivers flow into the sea, all corrupt money in Tamil Nadu flows to one family,” he said.

Modi said the people of Tamil Nadu were ready for political change and said that only the NDA, with public support, could bring about that change in the state. Comparing the public sentiment to the flow of the Cauvery River during the month of Aadi, he said the momentum to unseat the DMK government was growing among the people.

The Prime Minister called the upcoming elections as crucial in the political history of Tamil Nadu. “On one side are those who mislead people through corruption, dynastic politics and false promises. On the other side, we stand for development and progress,” he said, urging the people to unite and support policies aimed at continuous growth for both Tamil Nadu and India.