Prime Minister Modi Says Only NDA Can Oust DMK Government In Tamil Nadu
The Prime Minister accused the ruling DMK of betraying the people who voted for it in the 2021 polls.
Published : March 12, 2026 at 3:53 AM IST
Trichy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that only the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) can remove the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government from power in Tamil Nadu.
Addressing a public meeting organised by the NDA in Panchapur in Tiruchirappalli ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Prime Minister accused the ruling DMK of betraying the people who voted for it in the 2021 polls.
“The people of Tamil Nadu gave the DMK a chance to govern in 2021. However, the party has betrayed the trust of the people by making false promises and failing to fulfil its responsibilities,” Modi said.
Alleging widespread corruption, the Prime Minister claimed the DMK government had turned Tamil Nadu into an “ATM for one family.” “Just as all rivers flow into the sea, all corrupt money in Tamil Nadu flows to one family,” he said.
Modi said the people of Tamil Nadu were ready for political change and said that only the NDA, with public support, could bring about that change in the state. Comparing the public sentiment to the flow of the Cauvery River during the month of Aadi, he said the momentum to unseat the DMK government was growing among the people.
The Prime Minister called the upcoming elections as crucial in the political history of Tamil Nadu. “On one side are those who mislead people through corruption, dynastic politics and false promises. On the other side, we stand for development and progress,” he said, urging the people to unite and support policies aimed at continuous growth for both Tamil Nadu and India.
Talking about the development initiatives, Modi said that under the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Tamil Nadu had received more funds for development projects compared to the period when the Congress-DMK alliance was in power between 2004 and 2014. He said this could be seen by comparing allocations for infrastructure and other development projects before and after 2014.
The Prime Minister also mentioned major infrastructure proposals, including the Chennai–Bengaluru and Chennai–Hyderabad bullet train projects. He said that that such initiatives were announced keeping the long-term development of Tamil Nadu in mind. “Only a government that prioritises people’s welfare over politics can implement such projects,” he said.
Modi further accused the DMK government of failing to ensure women’s safety in the state. He referred to recent reports of alleged misconduct by a DMK functionary. He said that under an NDA government, the safety of citizens, especially women, would be ensured.
During his address, the Prime Minister also spoke about concerns over fuel shortages amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. He acknowledged that global energy supply chains had been affected due to the war but there is no need to panic. He said citizens do not have to believe rumours regarding fuel shortages.
Recalling India’s response during the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi said the country had successfully handled difficult situations before and expressed confidence that India would overcome any challenge in the future as well.
Earlier, leaders from various NDA allies addressed the gathering, including Edappadi K. Palaniswami, general secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK); Nainar Nagendran, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tamil Nadu unit; Anbumani Ramadoss, president of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK); and T. T. V. Dhinakaran, general secretary of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).
