QS Rankings: IIT Hyderabad Goes Up Ladder, HCU Down And Osmania Out
IIT Hyderabad is ranked 588th in the global list, while Hyderabad Central University has fallen into the 851-900 range this year
Published : June 19, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Two educational institutions from Telangana -- IIT Hyderabad and Hyderabad Central University (HCU)--have found a place in the prestigious 'QS World Rankings-2027,' released on June 18.
The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) is an international higher education network that conducts surveys on the quality of teaching in various subjects in universities across the world. It announced the rankings of Indian and foreign universities on Thursday.
While the rankings are assigned worldwide to more than 1,500 educational institutions, only IIT Hyderabad and Hyderabad Central University (HCU) have found a place from Telangana this year. While IIT Hyderabad's rank has improved, HCU's position has gone down. Meanwhile, not a single educational institution from Andhra Pradesh has found a place in the rankings.
This year, IIT Hyderabad is ranked 588 in the global list, while it was ranked in the 681-690 range in 2025 and 664th in 2026. This year, the rank has improved due to the institution's excellent performance in research and an increase in its score to 86.80 in the faculty citation index, sources at the institute said.
Meanwhile, HCU fell into the 851-900 range this year, which was between 801-850 in 2025 and 2026. Reacting to the performance of the Central University, Incharge Vice-Chancellor Professor J Anuradha said steps will be taken at various levels to achieve a better rank in future.
Osmania University, which was in the 1,201-1,400 range for the past two years, did not even get a place in the 1,500 ranks this time. When asked for comments, Vice-Chancellor Acharya M Kumar said a review will be conducted about the university's performance.
Meanwhile, BITS-Pilani, a Deemed University, which has a campus in Hyderabad, improved its rank from 668 to 575, while Amity University secured a position in the 901-950 range. Overall, India performed well in the QS World University Rankings-2027.
A total of 52 universities from the country made it to the rankings. With this, India has also become the highest-represented higher education system in the world after the US, Britain, China and Germany. IIT Delhi continued its dominance as the highest-ranked Indian educational institution by achieving 118th position in the rankings. This institution, which was ranked 123rd last year, improved its position by five places.
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