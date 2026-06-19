ETV Bharat / state

QS Rankings: IIT Hyderabad Goes Up Ladder, HCU Down And Osmania Out

Hyderabad: Two educational institutions from Telangana -- IIT Hyderabad and Hyderabad Central University (HCU)--have found a place in the prestigious 'QS World Rankings-2027,' released on June 18.

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) is an international higher education network that conducts surveys on the quality of teaching in various subjects in universities across the world. It announced the rankings of Indian and foreign universities on Thursday.

While the rankings are assigned worldwide to more than 1,500 educational institutions, only IIT Hyderabad and Hyderabad Central University (HCU) have found a place from Telangana this year. While IIT Hyderabad's rank has improved, HCU's position has gone down. Meanwhile, not a single educational institution from Andhra Pradesh has found a place in the rankings.

This year, IIT Hyderabad is ranked 588 in the global list, while it was ranked in the 681-690 range in 2025 and 664th in 2026. This year, the rank has improved due to the institution's excellent performance in research and an increase in its score to 86.80 in the faculty citation index, sources at the institute said.