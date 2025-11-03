ETV Bharat / state

'Only NDA Can Strengthen Bihar Development Path': PM Modi At Mega Roadshow In Patna

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a mega roadshow in Patna on Sunday evening with a plea to the people of Bihar to shower their blessings on the NDA in the upcoming assembly elections.

Modi, accompanied by Union minister and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan', state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal and Patna Sahib MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, began the roadshow from Dinkar Golambar, the memorial to national poet Ramdhari Sinh Dinkar.

The PM waved his hands at the crowd gathered on both sides of the road and atop buildings as his vehicle passed through city roads, adorned with flowers and saffron flags.

"I got an opportunity to participate in a grand roadshow in Patna. I urged the enthusiastic people here, the people of Bihar, to shower their full blessings on the NDA in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections," Modi said in a post on X.

"Our track record in office shows that only the NDA can further strengthen the path of development here," he said.

A large number of people gathered to catch a glimpse of Modi, who is touring the state to campaign for the assembly elections. Women were seen in large numbers, trying to click photos and videos of the PM, and showering petals on his vehicle, besides performing 'arti'.