Only Followers Of Sanatan Dharma Should Touch Idols During Immersion: Bengal CM Adhikari
Visiting Kolkata's Baje Kadamtala Ghat to inspect preparations, he said we must adhere to the customs, traditions, scriptures, and rules followed for thousands of years.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
Kolkata: Emphasising the importance of upholding traditions during the immersion, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said only those who follow the Sanatan Dharma should touch the idols.
"Those who practice the Sanatan Dharma are the ones who should touch the idols. There is no communalism in this," he said while visiting the Baje Kadamtala Ghat to inspect preparations for the immersion, accompanied by senior administrative officials, including Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) chief administrator Smita Pandey.
"To maintain this sanctity of the Divine Mother, we must adhere to the customs, traditions, scriptures, and rules that have been followed for thousands of years. This is, first and foremost, a religious ritual. While it is a festival, that aspect is secondary. The primary concern is to uphold religious traditions," Adhikari told reporters.
He noted that once the immersion process is complete, the remaining structural frameworks will be removed in accordance with established protocols — a task scheduled for the early morning hours to ensure no complications arise.
Adhikari mentioned that additional precautionary measures have been implemented at the ghats to ensure safety. "In addition to the state police, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Kolkata Port Trust have been deployed to manage immersion proceedings," he added.
Drawing lessons from various untoward incidents that occurred in the past, instructions have been issued to the police, the administration, and the disaster management authorities to remain fully professional and vigilant, the CM said.
"Tragic incidents of the past were deeply distressing, and a thorough investigation would be conducted, followed by appropriate action," he said, exuding confidence in the current administrative machinery.
Voicing concerns over the immersion at Ichamati and Taki in Basirhat, he emphasised the implementation of essential safety measures, such as the use of life jackets and maintaining proper weight balance. "In addition to the BSF and NDRF, a cabinet minister and an officer of DIG rank have been deployed to oversee the situation there," he added.
Adhikari said he will personally visit various riverbanks during the immersion period to monitor the situation. "I will begin from New Barrackpore and continue up to Newtown," he said.
He is also meeting the bereaved families of the Chorbagan stampede victims to offer his support and address various legal, administrative, and financial challenges faced by them. "I intend to meet with all 18 families by October 24," he added.
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