ETV Bharat / state

Only Followers Of Sanatan Dharma Should Touch Idols During Immersion: Bengal CM Adhikari

Kolkata: Emphasising the importance of upholding traditions during the immersion, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said only those who follow the Sanatan Dharma should touch the idols.

"Those who practice the Sanatan Dharma are the ones who should touch the idols. There is no communalism in this," he said while visiting the Baje Kadamtala Ghat to inspect preparations for the immersion, accompanied by senior administrative officials, including Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) chief administrator Smita Pandey.

"To maintain this sanctity of the Divine Mother, we must adhere to the customs, traditions, scriptures, and rules that have been followed for thousands of years. This is, first and foremost, a religious ritual. While it is a festival, that aspect is secondary. The primary concern is to uphold religious traditions," Adhikari told reporters.

He noted that once the immersion process is complete, the remaining structural frameworks will be removed in accordance with established protocols — a task scheduled for the early morning hours to ensure no complications arise.

Adhikari mentioned that additional precautionary measures have been implemented at the ghats to ensure safety. "In addition to the state police, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Kolkata Port Trust have been deployed to manage immersion proceedings," he added.

Drawing lessons from various untoward incidents that occurred in the past, instructions have been issued to the police, the administration, and the disaster management authorities to remain fully professional and vigilant, the CM said.