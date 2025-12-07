ETV Bharat / state

Only 'Development Politics' Will Work In TN: CM Stalin

Madurai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the Veeramangai Velu Nachiar flyover here on Sunday and said his government is focused on “development politics” while other parties engage in “a different kind of politics”. He also said that divisive politics will be defeated in the land of Periyar.

The 18th‑century queen of Sivaganga, Velu Nachiar, is widely known as the first Indian queen to wage war against the East India Company after her husband was killed in 1772. A symbol of Tamil pride, she is claimed by almost all political parties as their own, including the newly floated party by Actor‑politician Vijay, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Later, speaking at an event organised to celebrate the “Dravidian model” of governance, CM Stalin reiterated that divisive politics will be defeated as the fire lit by Periyar is still burning bright in Tamil Nadu.