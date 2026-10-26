ETV Bharat / state

Online Shopping Scam Leads Delhi Police To Rs 30 Cr Cyber Fraud Network In Greater Noida

New Delhi: A cyber fraud network involving more than Rs 30 crore in credit transactions was busted in Greater Noida with the arrest of seven men who allegedly supplied bank accounts opened through fake firms to cybercriminals, the Delhi Police said on Monday.

The racket came to light during an investigation into a complaint by a Delhi University student who was allegedly cheated of Rs 6,450 after responding to a social media advertisement for a kurti, police said.

The complainant, a resident of Uttar Pradesh studying at Ramjas College, came across an advertisement on social media and was redirected to a number to place an order worth Rs 799.

"She paid Rs 400 in advance through a QR code. She later received a call regarding parcel delivery and was asked to provide a passcode. The caller induced her to make several additional payments on the pretext of generating the code and processing a refundable charge. Despite paying Rs 6,450 in total, she neither received the parcel nor got a refund," a senior police officer said.

An FIR was registered on September 4, following which teams traced the money through a payment merchant to a bank account linked to a private limited company in Greater Noida, the officer said.

A team analysed nearly 200 mobile numbers and IMEI numbers, banking transactions and digital records obtained from platforms and service providers, including e-commerce, food delivery apps and courier companies.

The officer further said that six accused -- Aditya Mishra (23), Ayush Verma (22), Abhishek Pal (23), Himanshu Rana (29), Rahul Kumar (30) and Gaurav Pandey (24) -- were arrested during coordinated raids in Greater Noida on October 16.