ETV Bharat / state

Online Gold Trading Scam: Rajasthan Police Arrest Firm Director From Mumbai

Sanjay Agarwal, DG (Cyber ​​Crime), said a complaint was registered at the state Cyber ​​Crime police station in Jaipur on December 9, 2025. The complainant alleged that they were lured via WhatsApp with promises of massive profits from gold trading and induced to invest on a fake website named www.kdeonegold.net. They were defrauded of Rs 12,09,65,512, which was deposited into various bank and virtual accounts, Agarwal said.

The action was taken under a special campaign against cybercriminals launched under the directives of DGP Rajiv Kumar Sharma.

Divya has been placed under five-day police remand, and detailed interrogation is underway regarding the money trail, the roles of absconding accused, digital evidence, and other members of the cyber network, police said.

Investigations revealed that the cybercriminals contacted victims via WhatsApp, linked them to the fake gold trading platform, and enticed them with the prospect of high returns. Initially, the victim's trust was won by displaying fictitious profits in a virtual wallet, prompting him to make increasingly large investments. When the victim attempted to withdraw his funds, he was coerced into depositing additional money repeatedly under the guise of income tax, processing fees, account unfreezing charges, and other levies. After collecting crores of rupees in their accounts, the fraudsters neither returned the invested capital nor permitted any withdrawals.

Under ADG (Cyber ​​Crime) VK Singh, a team from the state Cyber ​​Crime police station analysed technical and financial evidence. The virtual merchant account used in the cyber fraud was provided to Prime Information Technology Private Limited, which was being operated through GLLFL. Serious irregularities were uncovered regarding onboarding, KYC, due diligence, risk monitoring, and fraud detection processes. A large number of complaints from various states had been registered on the National Cyber ​​Crime Helpline (1930).

Officials said that the investigation against the previously accused, Iqbal Ahmed, had already been completed and chargesheet was filed in court. Upon establishing the role of GLLFL directors during further investigation, a team from the Jaipur Cyber ​​police station travelled to Mumbai and formally arrested the company's director, Divya Singh Kushwaha.

The Rajasthan Police are working to identify other gang members by analysing bank accounts, mobile numbers, and other digital evidence involved in the case. Simultaneously, efforts are being made to identify victims who fell prey to this network's fraud in Rajasthan and other states. A team led by Station House Officer (SHO) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gajendra Sharma, comprising Investigating Officer CI Amrita Singh, SI Mukesh Kumar, and constable Boduram, played a major role in the investigation.

Rajasthan Police have urged people to remain cautious of investment offers promising high or guaranteed returns. Citizens are advised to use only registered and trustworthy investment platforms. They should not trust investment proposals received via WhatsApp, Telegram, or other social media platforms without verification and must not share confidential information such as OTPs, UPI details, or PINs with anyone. In the event of any cyber fraud, a complaint should be immediately lodged via the National Cyber Crime ​​Helpline (1930) or the National Cyber ​​Crime Reporting Portal, stated the advisory issued by the police.