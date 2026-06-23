Hyderabad: Online Ticketing Platform Fined For Failing To Inform Customer Of Cancelled Film Show
Hyderabad Consumer Commission fined the online ticketing platform for failing to inform a customer about a movie cancellation, ordering compensation and costs.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 6:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Consumer Commission-1 has imposed a fine on 'BookMyShow Live Private Limited' for harassing the consumer by not informing them about the cancellation of a movie for which the complainant had bought tickets.
It has ordered him to pay Rs 10,000 in compensation and Rs 2,000 in court costs. Narayanan Kuttigopalakrishnan of Kukatpally purchased a ticket for the movie 'Baroge' at the Cinepolis Theatre in Lulumal on January 1, 2025, through the BookMyShow app.
When he went to the theatre, the show was cancelled, and another movie was playing. BookMyShow and the theatre management did not provide any prior notice of the show's cancellation. The complainant approached the Consumer Commission regarding this.
The BookMyShow company, which heard the arguments, stated that it acts only as a liaison between the user and the theatre management, and that all decisions, such as conducting the show, changing the timings, or cancelling it, are within the theatre management's purview.
It said that the Rs 207.14 ticket price was fully refunded the next day after the complaint was received.
After hearing the arguments of both parties, the commission clarified that if the show is cancelled after a ticket is booked, it is the platform's responsibility to convey that information. It added that making the customer come to the theatre without prior notice is a blatant service error by BookMyShow.
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