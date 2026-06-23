ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad: Online Ticketing Platform Fined For Failing To Inform Customer Of Cancelled Film Show

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Consumer Commission-1 has imposed a fine on 'BookMyShow Live Private Limited' for harassing the consumer by not informing them about the cancellation of a movie for which the complainant had bought tickets.

It has ordered him to pay Rs 10,000 in compensation and Rs 2,000 in court costs. Narayanan Kuttigopalakrishnan of Kukatpally purchased a ticket for the movie 'Baroge' at the Cinepolis Theatre in Lulumal on January 1, 2025, through the BookMyShow app.

When he went to the theatre, the show was cancelled, and another movie was playing. BookMyShow and the theatre management did not provide any prior notice of the show's cancellation. The complainant approached the Consumer Commission regarding this.