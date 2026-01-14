High-Tech Online Betting Racket Busted in Panchkula, Seven Arrested with Rs 7 Lakh Cash
Police said, on the night of January 12, they received a tip-off that illegal betting was underway on an ongoing cricket match
Published : January 14, 2026 at 9:41 PM IST
Panchkula: The district police’s detective staff have busted a high-tech online betting racket operating from a rented house in Sector 21, Panchkula, where bets were being placed on Women’s Premier League (WPL) cricket matches. Seven accused were arrested from the spot for allegedly running a large-scale online gambling operation using mobile phones and laptops.
According to police, on the night of January 12, Detective Staff in-charge Mandeep Singh received a tip-off that illegal betting was underway on an ongoing cricket match between UP and Bengaluru at a rented house in Sector 21. Acting swiftly on the information, a police team conducted a raid and caught the accused red-handed while facilitating online betting through sophisticated electronic devices.
The arrested persons have been identified as Pawan Mahajan (Chandigarh), Amit Bhatia (Panchkula), Sameer Wadhwa (Chandigarh), Ankit Agarwal (Panchkula), Anil Kumar (Chandigarh), Nipun Arora (Panchkula) and Anshu Sharma (Jammu).
ACP Crime Arvind Kamboj said police recovered Rs 7 lakh in cash, four laptops, 46 mobile phones, two computer screens, three tablets and a sound recorder, along with other electronic equipment. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 4(1) of the Gambling Act. Preliminary investigations revealed that the rented house was being used exclusively to operate the betting network.
DCP Crime and Traffic Manpreet Singh Sudan said three of the accused, Sameer Wadhwa, Pawan Mahajan and Amit Bhatia, were produced before a court on January 13 and taken on one-day police remand. After completion of questioning, all seven accused were produced in court and sent to judicial custody. Further investigations are underway to identify additional links in the betting network.
Panchkula Police Commissioner (ADGP) Shivas Kaviraj said the police have adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards illegal betting and gambling activities. “This gang was using modern technology to mislead youth and the general public. The accused were thoroughly interrogated during remand to trace the roots of the syndicate and identify where else its links may exist,” he said.
Read More: