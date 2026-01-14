ETV Bharat / state

High-Tech Online Betting Racket Busted in Panchkula, Seven Arrested with Rs 7 Lakh Cash

Panchkula: The district police’s detective staff have busted a high-tech online betting racket operating from a rented house in Sector 21, Panchkula, where bets were being placed on Women’s Premier League (WPL) cricket matches. Seven accused were arrested from the spot for allegedly running a large-scale online gambling operation using mobile phones and laptops.

According to police, on the night of January 12, Detective Staff in-charge Mandeep Singh received a tip-off that illegal betting was underway on an ongoing cricket match between UP and Bengaluru at a rented house in Sector 21. Acting swiftly on the information, a police team conducted a raid and caught the accused red-handed while facilitating online betting through sophisticated electronic devices.

The arrested persons have been identified as Pawan Mahajan (Chandigarh), Amit Bhatia (Panchkula), Sameer Wadhwa (Chandigarh), Ankit Agarwal (Panchkula), Anil Kumar (Chandigarh), Nipun Arora (Panchkula) and Anshu Sharma (Jammu).