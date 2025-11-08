ETV Bharat / state

Onion Sells For Rs 100/Kg In Bangladesh; Nashik Farmers Urge Centre To Take Up Import Ban

Nashik: As the onion price in Bangladesh continues to skyrocket, the Lasalgaon Market Committee in Maharashtra's Nashik district has requested the Centre to coordinate with the eastern neighbour to resume exports of onions, halted for a year.

People of Bangladesh are shelling out as high as Rs 100 for a kg of onion compared to Rs 13-15/kg in Nashik, over a six-fold difference. In the scenario, Praveen Kadam, the commercial director of the Lasalgaon Agricultural Products Market Committee, said, "Indian farmers are not getting the opportunity to export. So that they earn a few more, the Central government should immediately coordinate with the Bangladesh government to remove the import ban."

Onion traders from Lasalgaon have demanded that the Central Government take immediate steps to balance the rising prices of onions in Bangladesh and the expectations of Indian farmers. Along with farmers, the business community is also eagerly waiting for the decision of the Centre.