Onion Sells For Rs 100/Kg In Bangladesh; Nashik Farmers Urge Centre To Take Up Import Ban
Bangladesh has been the top importer of Indian onions, as 24,814 tons of onions were exported in 2022-23, earning foreign exchange of Rs 1,555 crores.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 6:59 PM IST
Nashik: As the onion price in Bangladesh continues to skyrocket, the Lasalgaon Market Committee in Maharashtra's Nashik district has requested the Centre to coordinate with the eastern neighbour to resume exports of onions, halted for a year.
People of Bangladesh are shelling out as high as Rs 100 for a kg of onion compared to Rs 13-15/kg in Nashik, over a six-fold difference. In the scenario, Praveen Kadam, the commercial director of the Lasalgaon Agricultural Products Market Committee, said, "Indian farmers are not getting the opportunity to export. So that they earn a few more, the Central government should immediately coordinate with the Bangladesh government to remove the import ban."
Onion traders from Lasalgaon have demanded that the Central Government take immediate steps to balance the rising prices of onions in Bangladesh and the expectations of Indian farmers. Along with farmers, the business community is also eagerly waiting for the decision of the Centre.
Bangladesh tops India's onion exports as its citizens prefer the quality. In 2022-23, 24,814 tons of onions were exported, earning foreign exchange of Rs 1,555 crores. The majority of the onions to Bangladesh come from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan.
"Most onions should go to Bangladesh from the Nashik district as well as Maharashtra. Today, onions are being sold for Rs 100 per kg in Bangladesh. Due to elections in some states, onions are fetching a price of Rs 10-12 per kg. Onions, which cost Rs 18-19 per kg to produce, are decreasing by 20-25% in storage. If there is such a steep decrease, farmers may find themselves in deep trouble. On one hand, farmers are in trouble due to unseasonal rains and debt in the other. Therefore, the Centre should put pressure on Bangladesh to lift the ban on onion import so that Indian traders can export in large amounts to benefit the farmers," Deepak Pagar, president of Rayat Kranti Shetkari Sanghatana, said.
Also Read