Onion Prices Crash In Malwa, Farmers Demand MSP

Ratlam: The farmers in the Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh have demanded that the government establish a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for onions and garlic, expressing disappointment with the low prices they are currently receiving.

According to sources, onion prices have witnessed a sharp decline across the Malwa region following the simultaneous arrival of new and old onion stocks in the markets. Despite storing their produce for nearly six months, farmers are struggling to get fair prices, with the average rate at the Ratlam Agricultural Produce Market recorded at just Rs 600 per quintal and the minimum price plunging to Rs 200, which is equivalent to Rs 2 per kg. Disappointed with the low prices, the farmers have demanded the MSP.

A farmer, identified as Mofatlal Mali, who arrived at the Ratlam Agricultural Produce Market to sell his onion crop, said, "I paid Rs 2,000 for a tractor-trolley to bring 30 quintals of onions and received Rs 250 per quintal. This doesn't even cover the cost of onion maintenance and production."

Similarly, farmers Om Prakash Patidar and Kamlesh Patidar from Dharad and Nagra villages said, "When the onion crop was harvested in April, we were getting better prices"