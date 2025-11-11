Onion Prices Crash In Malwa, Farmers Demand MSP
Farmers in Malwa face huge losses as onion prices crash to Rs 2 per kg. They have demanded MSP on onions and garlic
Ratlam: The farmers in the Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh have demanded that the government establish a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for onions and garlic, expressing disappointment with the low prices they are currently receiving.
According to sources, onion prices have witnessed a sharp decline across the Malwa region following the simultaneous arrival of new and old onion stocks in the markets. Despite storing their produce for nearly six months, farmers are struggling to get fair prices, with the average rate at the Ratlam Agricultural Produce Market recorded at just Rs 600 per quintal and the minimum price plunging to Rs 200, which is equivalent to Rs 2 per kg. Disappointed with the low prices, the farmers have demanded the MSP.
A farmer, identified as Mofatlal Mali, who arrived at the Ratlam Agricultural Produce Market to sell his onion crop, said, "I paid Rs 2,000 for a tractor-trolley to bring 30 quintals of onions and received Rs 250 per quintal. This doesn't even cover the cost of onion maintenance and production."
Similarly, farmers Om Prakash Patidar and Kamlesh Patidar from Dharad and Nagra villages said, "When the onion crop was harvested in April, we were getting better prices"
"Now, after five months of harvesting the onion crop, prices have fallen further. Farmers are getting prices ranging from Rs 250 to a maximum of Rs 850 per quintal. This price only covers the transportation and maintenance costs of the crop to the market. Whereas, it costs Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 to produce onions on one acre," they said.
Onion and garlic traders Nilesh Bafna and Dinesh Jadhav said, "This year, onion production was higher. Farmers had stockpiled their onion crop in anticipation of higher prices. Meanwhile, the arrival of new onions has also begun, causing the price of old onions to fall."
While retail onion prices hover around Rs 15 per kg, farmers are earning less than Rs 10 per kg in wholesale markets.
