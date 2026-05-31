ETV Bharat / state

Onion Farmers Seek Rs 10,000 Crore Revival Package, Stable Export Policy From Centre

Nashik: Maharashtra onion farmers have urged the Centre to announce a special Rs 10,000 crore revival package, claiming that repeated export curbs, natural calamities and price crashes have pushed them into a severe financial crisis.

Bharat Dighole, founder-president of the Maharashtra State Onion Growers Farmers Association, said that farmers have suffered huge losses over the years due to what he termed flawed export policies, spurious seeds, storage losses and other factors.

He said the Centre’s decisions to impose export bans in 2019, 2020 and 2023-24, levy a 40 per cent export duty and fix minimum export prices of $850 and $550 per tonne at different periods hit onion farmers hard.

The central government’s move to release buffer onion stock through NAFED and NCCF at lower rates in the domestic market adversely affected prices of the kitchen staple and caused substantial financial losses to farmers, he said in a statement.

National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) are central agencies tasked with procuring and maintaining buffer stocks of onions.

Onion growers also suffered losses due to several factors, including excessive rainfall, hailstorms, unseasonal rains, floods, drought, spurious seeds and crop diseases, while farmers who stored onions in 2025 and sold them in 2026 received extremely low prices, it claimed.

The association has demanded that the assistance be transferred directly into farmers' bank accounts to offset their losses. Onion cultivation is carried out in about 30 districts of Maharashtra, it said.

"Policies that harm onion growers in the name of consumer welfare must stop. The Centre should immediately announce a special Rs 10,000 crore onion economic revival package," Dighole said.