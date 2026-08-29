ETV Bharat / state

ONGC Seeks Tamil Nadu Nod For Oil Exploration And Gas Operation In Ramanathapuram

ONGC's Asset Manager K V Ilango said that if the TN government grants permission to expand ONGC's operations, majority of Tamil Nadu's requirements can be achieved. ( ETV Bharat )

Thanjavur: State-owned explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has sought the Tamil Nadu government's permission to expand its oil and gas exploration and production activities in Ramanathapuram, with the company's Cauvery Asset Manager K V Ilango claiming that increased production from the district could help the state meet a substantial share of its gas requirement.

Ilango made the remarks while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of the 8th Thanthai Periyar Memorial State-level Volleyball Tournament, organised by ONGC Cauvery Assets at the Kumbakonam City Higher Secondary School ground.

Ilango said ONGC, established in 1956, currently operates in India and 15 other countries. The company entered Tamil Nadu in 1980 and began operations in the Cauvery Delta region in 1987. Its activities in Ramanathapuram began in 2002.

The company's Tamil Nadu operations are headquartered in Karaikal and currently extend across nine districts — Karaikal, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore and Ramanathapuram, he said.

400 Oil Wells Returned To Farmers

Ilango said ONGC had drilled around 760 oil wells in Tamil Nadu, of which nearly 400 had been extracted and the land returned to the respective farmers. Apart from crude oil and natural gas production, he said ONGC was also involved in sectors including petrochemicals, green energy and refining.

He said the Tamil Nadu government had granted permission for oil exploration over an area of 4,220 sq km, but ONGC had utilised only about 0.03%, or approximately 17 sq km, of the area.

The company currently holds around 2,500 acres of land on lease from about 4,500 farmers, he said.

Gas Production Falls After Drilling Restrictions

Ilango said oil and gas production in Tamil Nadu had declined following the state's decision in 2020 to declare the Cauvery Delta a Protected Agricultural Zone, after which drilling of new wells in the region was stopped.

Crude oil produced from ONGC wells is transported to the Chennai Manali refinery, while the company supplies a major portion of the gas requirement of the SPIC plant (Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd. in Tuticorin proudces urea), he said.