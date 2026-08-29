ONGC Seeks Tamil Nadu Nod For Oil Exploration And Gas Operation In Ramanathapuram
Ramanathapuram could play a greater role in meeting the state's energy requirements as the district doesn't fall under the Protected Agricultural Zone, says top official.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
Thanjavur: State-owned explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has sought the Tamil Nadu government's permission to expand its oil and gas exploration and production activities in Ramanathapuram, with the company's Cauvery Asset Manager K V Ilango claiming that increased production from the district could help the state meet a substantial share of its gas requirement.
Ilango made the remarks while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of the 8th Thanthai Periyar Memorial State-level Volleyball Tournament, organised by ONGC Cauvery Assets at the Kumbakonam City Higher Secondary School ground.
Ilango said ONGC, established in 1956, currently operates in India and 15 other countries. The company entered Tamil Nadu in 1980 and began operations in the Cauvery Delta region in 1987. Its activities in Ramanathapuram began in 2002.
The company's Tamil Nadu operations are headquartered in Karaikal and currently extend across nine districts — Karaikal, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore and Ramanathapuram, he said.
400 Oil Wells Returned To Farmers
Ilango said ONGC had drilled around 760 oil wells in Tamil Nadu, of which nearly 400 had been extracted and the land returned to the respective farmers. Apart from crude oil and natural gas production, he said ONGC was also involved in sectors including petrochemicals, green energy and refining.
He said the Tamil Nadu government had granted permission for oil exploration over an area of 4,220 sq km, but ONGC had utilised only about 0.03%, or approximately 17 sq km, of the area.
The company currently holds around 2,500 acres of land on lease from about 4,500 farmers, he said.
Gas Production Falls After Drilling Restrictions
Ilango said oil and gas production in Tamil Nadu had declined following the state's decision in 2020 to declare the Cauvery Delta a Protected Agricultural Zone, after which drilling of new wells in the region was stopped.
Crude oil produced from ONGC wells is transported to the Chennai Manali refinery, while the company supplies a major portion of the gas requirement of the SPIC plant (Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd. in Tuticorin proudces urea), he said.
“We supply 75% of the gas required by the SPIC plant,” Ilango said.
He also referred to the Tamil Nadu government's 2023 policy decision to facilitate piped gas supply to households. A pipeline network has already been established to transport gas from Thoothukudi to Chennai through 18 districts, he said.
According to Ilango, the restrictions on new drilling have contributed to a decline in ONGC's production in Tamil Nadu. Gas production has fallen from 34 lakh to 26 lakh standard cubic metres, while crude oil production has declined from 1,090 tonnes to 550 tonnes, he said.
‘Ramanathapuram Can Meet State's Natural Gas Needs’
Ilango said Tamil Nadu consumed around 1.5 billion standard cubic metres of gas in 2025-26, of which only about 0.8 billion standard cubic metres was produced domestically.
He argued that Ramanathapuram could play a greater role in meeting the state's energy requirements as the district does not fall under the Protected Agricultural Zone.
“Since Ramanathapuram district does not fall under the Protected Agricultural Zone, if the Tamil Nadu government grants permission to expand ONGC's operations there, ONGC itself could meet the majority of Tamil Nadu's requirements,” he said.
The remarks come amid the state's continuing efforts to balance energy requirements with environmental and agricultural concerns, particularly in the Cauvery Delta, where hydrocarbon exploration has faced restrictions.
ONGC officials H R Giriraj Thimman, Gogay, Saravanan and Gunasekaran were also present during the interaction.
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