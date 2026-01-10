ONGC Well Blowout In Andhra Pradesh Extinguished After Five Days
The ONGC disaster management team has completely removed the debris and has prepared a blowout preventer to be installed at the well.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 12:20 PM IST
Irusumanda: After five days of relentless efforts, the blowout of natural gas in a well owned by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district was finally extinguished on Saturday, officials said.
The ONGC disaster management team has completely removed the debris and has prepared a blowout preventer to be installed at the well. A continuous water blanket was maintained to facilitate safe operations in the vicinity of the wellhead, the officials added. A massive fireball reaching up to a height of 20 metres and a width of 25 metres erupted on January 5 near Mori and Irusumanda villages, following a gas leak at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)-owned well Mori-5.
The Crisis Management Team (CMT) and RCMT members have been working on the ground, and state-of-the-art equipment and vehicles from the Narsapuram ONGC unit have been engaged to douse the blaze. ONGC Technologies Field Services Director Vikram Saxena and ONGC MCMT Team Head Srihari led the operation.
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducted an aerial survey on Friday to assess the impact of the gas well blowout, a release by ONGC said. Following the survey, Naidu held a review meeting with ONGC and district officials, and local leaders.
In addition to enquiring about the steps being taken to fully douse the blaze, he also directed officials to expedite compensation for local farmers whose coconut trees were destroyed by the blowout. The crude-mixed gas suddenly erupted on Monday afternoon while repair works were underway using a workover rig after the well had temporarily halted production.
A blowout is an uncontrolled release of crude oil or natural gas from an oil well or a gas well, following the failure of pressure control systems. Thick clouds of gas and smoke spread across Irusumanda and the surrounding villages like dense fog, sending panic among people.
Authorities had shifted more than 500 people from the village to the relief camps. ONGC said no injury or loss of life has been reported. It said the well is located in a remote area with no human habitation within a radius of approximately 500-600 metres.
