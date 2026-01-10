ETV Bharat / state

ONGC Well Blowout In Andhra Pradesh Extinguished After Five Days

Irusumanda: After five days of relentless efforts, the blowout of natural gas in a well owned by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district was finally extinguished on Saturday, officials said.

The ONGC disaster management team has completely removed the debris and has prepared a blowout preventer to be installed at the well. A continuous water blanket was maintained to facilitate safe operations in the vicinity of the wellhead, the officials added. A massive fireball reaching up to a height of 20 metres and a width of 25 metres erupted on January 5 near Mori and Irusumanda villages, following a gas leak at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)-owned well Mori-5.

The Crisis Management Team (CMT) and RCMT members have been working on the ground, and state-of-the-art equipment and vehicles from the Narsapuram ONGC unit have been engaged to douse the blaze. ONGC Technologies Field Services Director Vikram Saxena and ONGC MCMT Team Head Srihari led the operation.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducted an aerial survey on Friday to assess the impact of the gas well blowout, a release by ONGC said. Following the survey, Naidu held a review meeting with ONGC and district officials, and local leaders.