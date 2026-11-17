ONGC Gas Blowout Sparks Panic In Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema, Villagers Evacuated
Following the gas blowout at an ONGC well, many villagers were relocated to safer locations and traffic was suspended on the NH-216 bypass.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
Mamidikuduru: A major gas leak and blowout at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) well in Andhra Pradesh's Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Tuesday morning triggered panic among residents, prompting emergency evacuations.
The incident occurred during re-drilling at an ONGC well in Nagaram village in the Mamidikuduru mandal. The sudden release of gas left the local residents in fear that it could spread to the neighbouring villages.
Authorities reached the site and launched immediate measures to contain the gas leak and evacuate people living in the surrounding areas.
A blowout control team set out for Nagaram village from Narsapuram to assist in bringing the situation under control. Firefighting personnel deployed a water umbrella or a protective water curtain around the affected well to prevent the situation from escalating. Water was constantly sprayed around the site to control temperature and reduce the risk of the fire spreading.
The ONGC technical team worked to stop the gas leak while containment operations were underway by the emergency personnel.
Meanwhile, traffic was suspended on the National Highway 216 bypass in view of the blowout.
Following reports of the blowout, ONGC officials were placed on high alert and emergency response teams rushed to the site. As a precautionary measure, authorities started shifting people from nearby villages to safer locations.
According to local residents, the gas leaked in the early hours accompanied by a loud, roaring sound and a strong smell of gas. They complained of suffocation and rushed out of their homes, fearing for their safety.
The incident comes weeks after another gas leak was reported in the Ambajipeta mandal of the district on October 26. The gas leaked occurred at an ONGC pipeline in the paddy fields of Machavaram village.
Villagers said gas escaped in the form of thick mist, and its smell spread over a radius of around 100 metres. They alerted officials after detecting the odour and emergency teams later managed to contain the leak.
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