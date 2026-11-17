ETV Bharat / state

ONGC Gas Blowout Sparks Panic In Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema, Villagers Evacuated

Mamidikuduru: A major gas leak and blowout at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) well in Andhra Pradesh's Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Tuesday morning triggered panic among residents, prompting emergency evacuations.

The incident occurred during re-drilling at an ONGC well in Nagaram village in the Mamidikuduru mandal. The sudden release of gas left the local residents in fear that it could spread to the neighbouring villages.

Authorities reached the site and launched immediate measures to contain the gas leak and evacuate people living in the surrounding areas.

A blowout control team set out for Nagaram village from Narsapuram to assist in bringing the situation under control. Firefighting personnel deployed a water umbrella or a protective water curtain around the affected well to prevent the situation from escalating. Water was constantly sprayed around the site to control temperature and reduce the risk of the fire spreading.

The ONGC technical team worked to stop the gas leak while containment operations were underway by the emergency personnel.

Meanwhile, traffic was suspended on the National Highway 216 bypass in view of the blowout.