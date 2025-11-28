ETV Bharat / state

One-Year-Old Girl Mauled To Death By Leopard In Gujarat

The house in Amreli where leopard entered and pulled away a child ( ETV Bharat )

Amreli: A one-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in Gujarat's Amreli district on Friday, marking the third such case in the Saurashtra region within a week.

The incident took place in Trimbakpur village in the Dalkhaniya Range area of ​​Dhari Gir in Gir East of Amreli. The victim, Rinku, is a migrant labourer's daughter, forest department officials said.

According to forest department officials, one Purushottam Bhai Mori owns a farm in Trimbakpur village, where the family of a migrant labourer, Arjunbhai Ninama, lives.

Rinku's mother was cooking while she was sitting next to her. Suddenly, a leopard entered the house and before the woman could understand what was happening, it pulled away the girl. When her mother and neighbours chased the leopard with brooms, it fled, leaving behind the girl 300 metres away from the field. The incident has triggered panic among residents of the area.