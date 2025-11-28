One-Year-Old Girl Mauled To Death By Leopard In Gujarat
A leopard entered a house and pulled away Rinku, who was playing while her mother was cooking.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 7:54 PM IST
Amreli: A one-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in Gujarat's Amreli district on Friday, marking the third such case in the Saurashtra region within a week.
The incident took place in Trimbakpur village in the Dalkhaniya Range area of Dhari Gir in Gir East of Amreli. The victim, Rinku, is a migrant labourer's daughter, forest department officials said.
According to forest department officials, one Purushottam Bhai Mori owns a farm in Trimbakpur village, where the family of a migrant labourer, Arjunbhai Ninama, lives.
Rinku's mother was cooking while she was sitting next to her. Suddenly, a leopard entered the house and before the woman could understand what was happening, it pulled away the girl. When her mother and neighbours chased the leopard with brooms, it fled, leaving behind the girl 300 metres away from the field. The incident has triggered panic among residents of the area.
The girl was taken to Dhari Civil Hospital for post-mortem. Upon information that the girl was killed by a leopard, a forest department team arrived at the scene and set up five cages to trap the leopard. Later, two more cages were installed, bringing the total number of cages to seven and the forest department is searching the surrounding areas to trap the leopard.
Dhari ACF Deepak Chaudhary told ETV Bharat that since this area is near the Gir forest, wild animals inhabit the area. "Upon learning of the attack and girl's death, our staff immediately arrived at the scene and set up cages at various locations to trap the leopard. The leopard has not yet been caged. We appeal to the people to raise awareness and be cautious," Chaudhary said.
Earlier, on November 26, a lioness attacked a two-year-old girl from a farmer's family in Pichvi village in Gir Gadhada taluka of Gir Somnath. The girl, Aaradhya Harsurbhai Makwana was playing in the courtyard of her house while her mother was washing dishes when the lioness entered the courtyard, dragged the girl into the forest.
On November 25, a lioness killed a child playing near a water tank in Hamapur village of Bagsara in Amreli district. Five-year-old Kanak was playing near the water tank in the field when the lioness picked him up and went to the field. The child was later found dead on the field.
Also Read