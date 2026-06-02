One-Year-Old Dies After Mobile Phone Battery Explodes While Playing In Chhattisgarh
The child had found an old mobile phone battery lying in the garbage and started playing with it. During play, the battery suddenly exploded.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 8:23 PM IST
Surguja: A one-year-old child died after a discarded mobile phone battery exploded while he was playing near his home in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district, officials and family members said.
According to the family, the child had found an old mobile phone battery lying in garbage and started playing with it. During play, the battery suddenly exploded. The blast disfigured the child's face and caused serious burns to other parts of his body. Family members rushed him to a nearby hospital before he was referred to higher medical facilities for specialised treatment. Despite doctors' efforts, the child succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
The child's father, Aditya Singh, said the toddler was playing with his siblings when he wandered near a garbage dump and picked up an old battery.
"The child found an old battery in a pile of waste and started playing with it. He threw the battery into a burning fire, which caused an explosion," Singh said. Because the child was standing close to the fire, his face and abdomen got severely burned.
Family members said the child was first taken to Premnagar Hospital, where he received preliminary treatment. He was later referred to the district hospital in Surajpur and subsequently shifted to Ambikapur Medical College Hospital, where he died at 4 AM.
The incident has once again triggered a conversation around discarded electronic waste. Experts say that safe disposal of e-waste according to prescribed standards can help prevent such accidents while also protecting the environment. Improperly discarded batteries and electronic waste can pose serious risks not only to humans but also to animals and the ecosystem, officials said.
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