ETV Bharat / state

One-Year-Old Dies After Mobile Phone Battery Explodes While Playing In Chhattisgarh

Surguja: A one-year-old child died after a discarded mobile phone battery exploded while he was playing near his home in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district, officials and family members said.

According to the family, the child had found an old mobile phone battery lying in garbage and started playing with it. During play, the battery suddenly exploded. The blast disfigured the child's face and caused serious burns to other parts of his body. Family members rushed him to a nearby hospital before he was referred to higher medical facilities for specialised treatment. Despite doctors' efforts, the child succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The child's father, Aditya Singh, said the toddler was playing with his siblings when he wandered near a garbage dump and picked up an old battery.