ETV Bharat / state

One Year After BMC Staffer's Gruesome Murder, His Family Waits For Arrest Of Main Culprits In Odisha's Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A year after Sahadev Nayak, a 32 year-old sanitation supervisor engaged with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and a 'police mitra' was killed in broad daylight, police are yet to arrest the three main accused in the case.

It was a cold morning of January 8, 2025 and the state capital was put under a blanket of tight security for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city to inaugurate the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas when Nayak's blood-stained body was found at Rasulgarh locality. The culprits, despite heavy police presence, brutally murdered Nayak by decapitating him before escaping the spot.

A year after the incident, Nayak's house at Kedarpalli Basti, Ward No 41 at Bapuji Nagar wears a desolate look. Nayak owned a gym which is now locked and his pet dog 'Dragon' seems to be in eternal wait for his master. Nayak's s wife Sunita, who works as a contractual employee in BMC, takes care of her two daughters and manages household manages at a meagre monthly salary of Rs 12,000.

The only solace for Sunita is that former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is bearing the education expenses of her daughters. Sunita wants justice for her husband. "It has been a year since I lost my husband. Till today, the criminals are roaming free. The police should arrest them and give them exemplary punishment".